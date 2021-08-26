Link profit slips

Link Group posted a $163 million net profit loss in its full-year results which it attributed to an impairment charge in its banking and credit management (BCM) division.

The administration software business recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $182.8 million against the goodwill and software assets of the BCM business.

The charge was based on limited new business due to the pandemic and led to a reduction in revenue to $141 million.

The company also recorded a 4.3% decline in revenue from its retirement and superannuation solutions (RSS) to $507 million. This accounts for 43% of total group revenue which came in at $1.16 billion.

RSS revenue was impacted by regulatory changes which led to a reduction in members and the normalisation of non-recurring project revenue, partially offset by strong member and services growth, Link said.

RSS renewed its major clients including Cbus and HESTA.

Meanwhile, corporate markets generated $365 million of revenue in FY21 equating to 31% of group revenue. The division benefited from the increased demand for virtual annual general meetings.

Operating EBIT was down 21% to $141 million and operating NPATA of $113 million for FY21, which included a $32.7 million contribution from PEXA. Link Group retained 42.8% equity interest in PEXA and received $180 million of cash proceeds from the IPO.

"We have delivered a set of financial results in line with expectations, having successfully navigated FY21's headwinds. Our business is in good shape, with high quality technology platforms supporting industry leading market positions, a large recurring revenue base, and strong partnerships underpinning the growth of our client base," Link chief executive Vivek Bhatia said.

"We will be investing further in our technology to cement leadership positions in our core divisions of RSS and corporate markets, resulting in improving revenue and profit growth in FY23 and beyond."