NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Link profit slips

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 26 AUG 2021   12:00PM

Link Group posted a $163 million net profit loss in its full-year results which it attributed to an impairment charge in its banking and credit management (BCM) division.

The administration software business recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $182.8 million against the goodwill and software assets of the BCM business.

The charge was based on limited new business due to the pandemic and led to a reduction in revenue to $141 million.

The company also recorded a 4.3% decline in revenue from its retirement and superannuation solutions (RSS) to $507 million. This accounts for 43% of total group revenue which came in at $1.16 billion.

RSS revenue was impacted by regulatory changes which led to a reduction in members and the normalisation of non-recurring project revenue, partially offset by strong member and services growth, Link said.

RSS renewed its major clients including Cbus and HESTA.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Meanwhile, corporate markets generated $365 million of revenue in FY21 equating to 31% of group revenue. The division benefited from the increased demand for virtual annual general meetings.

Operating EBIT was down 21% to $141 million and operating NPATA of $113 million for FY21, which included a $32.7 million contribution from PEXA. Link Group retained 42.8% equity interest in PEXA and received $180 million of cash proceeds from the IPO.

"We have delivered a set of financial results in line with expectations, having successfully navigated FY21's headwinds. Our business is in good shape, with high quality technology platforms supporting industry leading market positions, a large recurring revenue base, and strong partnerships underpinning the growth of our client base," Link chief executive Vivek Bhatia said.

"We will be investing further in our technology to cement leadership positions in our core divisions of RSS and corporate markets, resulting in improving revenue and profit growth in FY23 and beyond."

Read more: Link GroupPEXACbusHESTAVivek Bhatia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Top franked stock picks: Morningstar
HESTA hires technology strategist
Fidelity nabs ESG expert from HESTA
Super ASX dominance trends down: Research
MySuper performance soars
Funds grilled despite record returns
Cbus hires from APRA
AMP Life CIO moves to HESTA
Stop abusers hiding super: AIST
FEAL welcomes new board directors

Editor's Choice

Industry steps up for Lifeline

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Some financial services heavyweights have thrown their support behind Lifeline, as the pandemic, lockdowns and economic uncertainty sees mental health services stretched.

AustralianSuper appoints head of equities

KARREN VERGARA
AustralianSuper has appointed a new head of equities, naming an executive who was recently promoted at the $225 billion super fund.

No all-male boards in ASX 200

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
For the first time ever, there are now no all-male boards within Australia's top 200 companies.

IOOF posts $143.5m loss for FY21

KANIKA SOOD
IOOF reported an underlying net loss after tax of $143.5 million for FY21, as it cleans out legacy arrangements and integrates recent acquisitions.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.