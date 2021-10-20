Link names head of insurance

Link Group hired a new lead for insurance who recently finished up at TAL Australia.

Phil Angelico is now part of Link's retirement and superannuation solutions (RSS) unit, taking on the position of head of insurance in September.

He is responsible for positioning RSS to deliver insurance services for superannuation funds and drive digitisation efforts.

Melbourne-based Angelico returns to Link after three years with TAL as its head of claims for AustralianSuper and Cbus.

Prior to this role, he was Link's AustralianSuper insurance manager for over eight years. He previously worked at Aviva in senior roles, as well as AXA.

RSS chief executive Dee McGrath said with funds continuously reviewing their offerings along with the increased level of activity from industry consolidation, Angelico's experience will help Link develop solutions that are in line with the changing needs of insurers and fund members.

Theresa Mills recently joined the firm as global head of risk and compliance for RSS.

Mills hailed from ASIC where she was a director of its financial literacy board before taking on the superannuation role in 2019.