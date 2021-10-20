NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Link names head of insurance

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 OCT 2021   12:28PM

Link Group hired a new lead for insurance who recently finished up at TAL Australia.

Phil Angelico is now part of Link's retirement and superannuation solutions (RSS) unit, taking on the position of head of insurance in September.

He is responsible for positioning RSS to deliver insurance services for superannuation funds and drive digitisation efforts.

Melbourne-based Angelico returns to Link after three years with TAL as its head of claims for AustralianSuper and Cbus.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

Prior to this role, he was Link's AustralianSuper insurance manager for over eight years. He previously worked at Aviva in senior roles, as well as AXA.

RSS chief executive Dee McGrath said with funds continuously reviewing their offerings along with the increased level of activity from industry consolidation, Angelico's experience will help Link develop solutions that are in line with the changing needs of insurers and fund members.

Theresa Mills recently joined the firm as global head of risk and compliance for RSS.

Mills hailed from ASIC where she was a director of its financial literacy board before taking on the superannuation role in 2019.

Read more: AustralianSuperLink GroupTAL AustraliaDee McGrathPhil AngelicoTheresa Mills
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Link hires RSS compliance head
Active Super revamps digital experience
Octopus Investments bolsters team
AustralianSuper acquires Qantas site
Digital advice firm hires for institutional strategy
AustralianSuper adds ACTU president to board
AustralianSuper appoints chief risk officer
Super funds extend poor disclosure to ESG holdings
OnePath tops Fat Cat super fund list
AustralianSuper makes first local digital infra deal

Editor's Choice

State Street creates head of Australia role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Intensifying its commitment to the Asia Pacific region, State Street has appointed a long serving J.P. Morgan executive as its first country head for Australia.

Former Spectrum chief cops additional bans

KARREN VERGARA
Former Spectrum Wealth Advisers chief executive Mark Schroeder has been slapped with banning orders in addition to his six-year ban from providing financial services.

Default MySuper fees drop to 1%: Rainmaker

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
New analysis from Rainmaker Information shows about 60% of all MySuper products reduced their fees last financial year, with the average fees paid by members now sitting at 1%.

Octopus Investments bolsters team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Octopus Investments, an energy asset manager, has made several appointments after recently surpassing $1 billion in assets under management.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.