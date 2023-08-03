Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Link Group to cop $418m loss

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 AUG 2023   12:55PM

Link Group has advised investors it expects to post a $417.7 million loss for FY23, largely the result of its issues in the UK.

In April, Link Group reached a conditional agreement with the UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, to settle its investigation into Link Fund Solutions following the failure of the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund, which Link Fund Solutions oversaw. Link Group is expected to contribute about $116 million to burned investors.

The fund solutions business is expected to be sold to Waystone Group in October. Link said it expects to provide for about $390.9 million in settlement and redress costs in the second half of FY23, with a gain of $280.3 million expected when the sale completes in FY24.

Link added that its results will also be impacted by a gain of about $407 million related to the divestment of PEXA, a non-cash impairment of -$368 million on Link Fund Solutions, a non-cash impairment of -$25.3 million on Banking and Credit Management division goodwill, and a fair value write-down of -$31 million on the value of the Smart Pension acquisition. It will also record a premises impairment of about -$34.5 million on surplus real estate, and -$34.6 million related to acquisitions, divestments, transaction and other one-off costs.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

The group said it expects to report group revenues of $1.23 billion, some 4.5% better than last year. Its operating earning before interest and taxes will come in 15.7% higher year on year at $178.1 million, it said. Meanwhile, its operating NPATA excluding PEXA is expected to be $89.3 million.

Meantime, Link said it is in exclusive discussions to sell the Luxembourg and Switzerland arms of Link Fund Solutions, and expects to update the market at the end of the month.

Link Group said its liquidity position remains strong.

In June, HESTA opted against renewing its mandate with Link Group, selecting GROW Inc. instead.

Read more: Link Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Asset managers dismiss liquidity risks: FCA
HESTA dumps Link as administrator
Link Group acquires Allens' company secretarial business
Allianz Retire+ strengthens distribution team
Rest extends Link partnership
Link to offer Allianz Retire+ solution to super funds
Link Group sells Funds Solutions, settles with FCA
Link Group appoints general manager
Link Group agrees to sell BCM arm
Link Group secures mandate renewal

Editor's Choice

HESTA moves 10% of portfolio in-house

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:54PM
HESTA has significantly grown its in-house capability, resulting in the fund now handling nearly $7 billion or 10% of its portfolio internally.

Should wealthy Aussies use super to fund aged care?

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:52PM
Amid fresh concerns about funding Australia's ageing population, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has responded to a new issues paper that suggests requiring wealthy Australians to use part of their superannuation for their personal aged care costs.

Link Group to cop $418m loss

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
Link Group has advised investors it expects to post a $417.7 million loss for FY23, largely the result of its issues in the UK.

Australia a "most exciting place" for GQG: Barker

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:50PM
The focus for GQG Partners' head of international Mark Barker has always been to identify areas where there's a high concentration of assets controlled by a relatively small number of decision makers - and Australia is just that.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.