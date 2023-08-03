Link Group to cop $418m loss

Link Group has advised investors it expects to post a $417.7 million loss for FY23, largely the result of its issues in the UK.

In April, Link Group reached a conditional agreement with the UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, to settle its investigation into Link Fund Solutions following the failure of the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund, which Link Fund Solutions oversaw. Link Group is expected to contribute about $116 million to burned investors.

The fund solutions business is expected to be sold to Waystone Group in October. Link said it expects to provide for about $390.9 million in settlement and redress costs in the second half of FY23, with a gain of $280.3 million expected when the sale completes in FY24.

Link added that its results will also be impacted by a gain of about $407 million related to the divestment of PEXA, a non-cash impairment of -$368 million on Link Fund Solutions, a non-cash impairment of -$25.3 million on Banking and Credit Management division goodwill, and a fair value write-down of -$31 million on the value of the Smart Pension acquisition. It will also record a premises impairment of about -$34.5 million on surplus real estate, and -$34.6 million related to acquisitions, divestments, transaction and other one-off costs.

The group said it expects to report group revenues of $1.23 billion, some 4.5% better than last year. Its operating earning before interest and taxes will come in 15.7% higher year on year at $178.1 million, it said. Meanwhile, its operating NPATA excluding PEXA is expected to be $89.3 million.

Meantime, Link said it is in exclusive discussions to sell the Luxembourg and Switzerland arms of Link Fund Solutions, and expects to update the market at the end of the month.

Link Group said its liquidity position remains strong.

In June, HESTA opted against renewing its mandate with Link Group, selecting GROW Inc. instead.