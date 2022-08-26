Link Group hires technology, marketing leads in super arm

Link Group has appointed Devan Naidoo as the technology director of its Retirement and Superannuation Solutions business and Rachel Richardson to lead the marketing of this division.

Naidoo will lead the global technology function, focused on creating value for its clients and directing a continuous technology and digital evolution that aligns with Link Group's growth ambitions.

Richardson will be responsible for the creation, management and execution of client-centric advocacy programs, communications and events, to support the strategic objectives of the business.

"His [Naidoo's] emphasis will be on architecting systems that innovate and pivot with the needs of Link Group clients, delivering market leading technology platforms that are more accessible and responsive to market trends," Link Group said.

"Naidoo's expertise will see him play a critical role in partnering with clients to further innovate and expand on its range of leading technology solutions, to help clients meet their strategic agendas and deliver on member expectations."

Naidoo has more than 20 years' experience as a technology management executive, previously he's worked for two of the big four consulting firms and with super funds UniSuper and Aware Super.

Richardson comes to Link Group with 19 years' experience in the financial services industry. Most recently she created and delivered VISSF's marketing plan, adapting to achieve the fund's business objectives and leading to eventual strategies for the successor fund transfer to Aware Super in 2021.

Link Group said Naidoo will orchestrate and deliver business value, including spearheading business and technology strategy through pragmatic and analytic data-driven decisions.

"Naidoo brings exceptional capabilities in planning, leading and executing digital transformation programs," Link Group said.

"He champions innovation with a focus on developing flexible, scalable solutions to solve customer, business and organisational problems, with extensive knowledge and experience in the financial services industry with experience operating in Africa, Europe and Australia."

Likewise, the technology administrator lauded Richardson for being a strategic thinker with a proven track record of successful campaign management.

"Richardson has held senior marketing, communications and product management roles across the superannuation, funds management and financial planning sectors," Link Group said.

On Naidoo's appointment, Link Group chief executive of Retirement and Superannuation Solutions Dee McGrath said: "His significant technical experience is supplemented by a deep sector knowledge that will help both Link Group and its clients build better outcomes across all stakeholders and deliver on a truly open architecture."

McGrath added Naidoo's appointment will ensure continued innovation and the delivery of technology solutions that truly support Link Group's clients and their members.

Meanwhile, on Richardson's appointment, McGrath commented the new role filled by Richardson would allow the Retirement and Superannuation Solutions Business to better engage with the industry and its clients.

"This critical role with Link Group will position us to better shape the strategy and future for our clients, members and our people," she said.

"Rachel joins us with excellent credentials and wide-ranging experience across the financial services industry. Her deep understanding of the sector's needs and Link Group's solutions is truly impressive and will allow us to better communicate our distinct offering to the market."