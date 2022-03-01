NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Link Group hires general manager for transformation

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 1 MAR 2022   12:10PM

Link Group appointed a general manager of services and transformation for its retirement and superannuation division.

Jane Morwick takes on the new role at the ASX-listed firm, responsible for delivering retirement and superannuation solutions for Link's 10 million member account holders. She will also spearhead continuous improvement and digitisation strategies.

"This part of the business plays such a critical role in engaging with members across multiple funds, and its ongoing success is based on the work you do every day in successfully engaging and supporting the member base," she said.

Morwick was most recently the general manager of customer channels and marketing at AGL Energy for more than two years. Prior to that she held senior roles at Australia Post, Shell, and ExxonMobil.

Chief executive of the retirement and superannuation solutions business Dee McGrath said the appointment will continue to enhance the member experience and address increasing regulation.

"Jane is a great fit with our leadership's open and collaborative culture, and she also personifies our core values of teamwork, client first and agility," McGrath said.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Link recently retained its administration services for the Victorian Schools Superannuation Fund's defined benefit funds following its merger with Aware Super.

The merger finalised in November 2021, bringing together more than 200,000 members and about $155 billion in funds under management.

Read more: Link GroupAGL EnergyAustralia PostAware SuperDee McGrathJane Morwick
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UniSuper adds three executives
AGL rejects Cannon-Brookes, Brookfield bid
Aware Super advice arm to pay $20m fine
$450 super threshold scrapped
Vanguard move a win for SSGA, BlackRock
Zurich expands group insurance leadership team
Aware Super retains Link
Aware Super leads on climate action: IGCC
Best-performing default funds revealed
Link agrees to $3bn takeover

Editor's Choice

ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Hejaz adds sales director

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.