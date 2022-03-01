Link Group hires general manager for transformation

Link Group appointed a general manager of services and transformation for its retirement and superannuation division.

Jane Morwick takes on the new role at the ASX-listed firm, responsible for delivering retirement and superannuation solutions for Link's 10 million member account holders. She will also spearhead continuous improvement and digitisation strategies.

"This part of the business plays such a critical role in engaging with members across multiple funds, and its ongoing success is based on the work you do every day in successfully engaging and supporting the member base," she said.

Morwick was most recently the general manager of customer channels and marketing at AGL Energy for more than two years. Prior to that she held senior roles at Australia Post, Shell, and ExxonMobil.

Chief executive of the retirement and superannuation solutions business Dee McGrath said the appointment will continue to enhance the member experience and address increasing regulation.

"Jane is a great fit with our leadership's open and collaborative culture, and she also personifies our core values of teamwork, client first and agility," McGrath said.

Link recently retained its administration services for the Victorian Schools Superannuation Fund's defined benefit funds following its merger with Aware Super.

The merger finalised in November 2021, bringing together more than 200,000 members and about $155 billion in funds under management.