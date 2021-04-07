NEWS
Technology
Link Group announces new partnership
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 APR 2021   12:10PM﻿

Link Group has partnered with a retirement specialist to expand its advisory offering for superannuation clients.

The new partnership with SuperEd's Retirement Essentials is designed to allow Link to advise super clients on ways to make sure their members are retirement ready.

The partnership provides access to affordable personal financial advice so that super fund members can seek advice specifically on retirement issues.

The Retirement Essentials service is aimed at getting people ready for retirement by incorporating affordable financial advice on government Age Pension eligibility with assistance and lodgement of a super fund member's Age Pension application via Retirement Essentials service.

"At Link Group we continue to invest in market leading technology that connects members to their funds while augmenting the information they receive on performance with tools to assist in achieving their super savings goals. One of the most important steps is for members to understand how to transition to retirement with the best outcomes financially," Link chief executive, retirement and superannuation solutions Dee McGrath said.

"Our partnership with Retirement Essentials provides an important piece of the puzzle for an all-encompassing retirement solution offering. Researching and preparing for retirement can be a daunting process. Our clients' members can now be confident that they have both the systems and advice they need to manage the transition."

SuperEd managing director Hugh Morrow also welcomed the partnership.

"We're excited to expand our offering through Link Group. Our overarching goal is to make retirement easy for all Australians. We are excited to combine our capabilities with Link Group's technology and existing advisory services to deliver an unparalleled solution for funds with proven benefits for fund members," he said.

