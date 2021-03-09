Link faces another lawsuit

Link Market Services has been hit with another lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect more investors from the troubled Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF).

UK law firm Leigh Day is representing more than 4000 clients who invested in the WEIF, which is now known as the LF Equity Income Fund, alleging that Link, as administrator, mismanaged the fund and failed to maintain appropriate levels of liquidity and protect the interests of investors.

Leigh Day sent its Letter Before Action (LBA) to Link, claiming that the fund's failure "had a long genesis and was avoidable, had Link done its job properly".

Link Group's UK subsidiary has been embroiled in the demise of the WEIF/LF Equity Income Fund since 2016 when it began underperforming and investors requested to yank out funds.

It garnered global attention in 2019 when its fund manager Neil Woodford made a YouTube apology for its poor performance and liquidity concerns.

"When the fund began underperforming from late 2016, increasing numbers of investors made redemption requests. In particular, from 2016, when gross redemptions increased nearly three-fold compared to 2015, Link should have anticipated that greater levels of liquidity could be needed, and in 2017, when the fund flow became negative, Link would have known that even greater levels of liquidity were needed in order to meet these demands for redemptions," Leigh Day said.

Since the fund was suspended and wound down, Leigh Day head of product safety and consumer law Bozena Michalowska said Link appears to have failed to value assets accurately and fairly and sold assets at an undervalued price.

"Leigh Day is receiving new instructions from investors who have lost out as a result of their investment in WEIF on a daily basis. It is understood that over 300,000 investors were affected by the fund's collapse," she said.

Link has three months to respond to the letter. If Link does not agree to compensate investors, Leigh Day will commence proceedings to the High Court.

Law firm Harcus Parker is also suing Link, alleging that Link failed to ensure investors could redeem their shares on request or that their money was invested sensibly.

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has been copping heat from investors for its sluggishness into investigating the fund, particularly as Woodford claimed that the regulator was made aware of going-concern issues since 2018.

Link Group did not respond to our request to provide comments for this article.