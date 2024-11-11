Link between super and banking major priority in 2025: APRA

APRA executive member Therese McCarthy Hockey has outlined the regulator's big priorities in 2025, with the interconnectedness between banking and superannuation systems first on the agenda.

McCarthy Hockey told FINSIA 's The Regulators event that APRA's main priority for next year will be the Systems Risk Stress Test, which will get underway in the first half of 2025.

The test will specifically focus on the connection between banking and superannuation and the potential impacts on the broader financial system.

"At the moment, we are engaging with industry and fellow Council of Financial Regulators agencies on the design of the activity, including the hypothetical scenario we will examine," she said.

"The scenario will contain significant disruptions to financial markets, which will help us explore the impacts of liquidity stress between super funds and banks, and how their response impacts asset markets."

McCarthy Hockey said an operational risk component will be added to the scenario to further the dislocation caused by the market disruption.

She added that the test will deepen APRA's understanding of transmission channels between industries.

"That will especially be the case for superannuation trustees, who typically have less stress testing experience and capability than the banking sector," McCarthy Hockey said.

McCarthy Hockey said the issue of operational risk is also closely related to the financial system's readiness to withstand a crisis.

She said APRA is concerned over entities' capability to proactively manage the risks that arise from operating a business, whether that be an electricity blackout, industrial dispute or building fire.

McCarthy Hockey pointed to the CrowdStrike outage, which impacted millions of Windows systems globally, and said it was an example of why APRA's new prudential standard on operational risk management, CPS 230, coming into force in July next year.

"Noting the difficulties some of our regulated entities have had complying with our prudential standard on information security several years after it came into force, we are keeping a far closer eye on industry implementation of the new CPS 230 Operational Risk Management," she said.

"APRA will continue to engage with banks, insurers and super trustees, as well as industry bodies and professional services firms, to ensure the industry is on track to comply with the new standard from 1 July 2025."