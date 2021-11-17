NEWS
Investment

Link allows BCM due diligence

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 NOV 2021   11:26AM

The Link Group board agreed to provide a syndicate led by Pepper European Servicing with exclusive due diligence information following the takeover offer for Link's Banking and Credit Management (BCM) business.

The PES syndicate has been given exclusive due diligence in relation to BCM on an exclusive basis until December 17, subject to a customary fiduciary exception.

Link said the agreement with the syndicate does not restrict it from considering proposals in relation to Link shares.

"Shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the proposal. It should be noted that there is no certainty that the discussions with the syndicate will result in any transaction," Link said in a statement.

The latest development comes after PES and a group of firms offered €55m (AUD$86.5m) for the unit, which operates as BCMGlobal, a loan and asset management service provider.

If the syndicate is successful, PES will then acquire BCMGlobal's non-Irish businesses for €25m ($39m) plus a deferred payment of €15m ($23.5m) over three years based on reaching certain targets. Other members of the syndicate will take over the Irish business for €15m.

Earlier in the year, Link was set to acquire 100% of PES for about $266 million, plus $56 million paid over three years if certain assets under management thresholds were met, in a bid to bolster its banking and credit management division.

However, it withdrew its offer to focus on divesting PEXA.

This is the second due diligence agreement this week with Link providing Carlyle Group with due diligence information so it can develop a revised takeover proposal which may be recommended to shareholders.

Carlyle Group's current offer is made up of $3 per share cash offer for Link Group and a pro rata distribution of Link Group's shareholding in PEXA Group to Link's shareholders worth $2.38 per Link share.

