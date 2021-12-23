NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Link agrees to $3bn takeover

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 23 DEC 2021   12:33PM

A North American software provider is set to acquire Link Group for $2.9 billion, ousting private equity firm Carlyle Group in the bidding process.

Dye & Durham is willing to pay $5.50 for every Link share in exchange for acquiring 100% of the ASX-listed firm.

The offer represents a 27% premium to Link's closing price of $4.33 on November 4, which is good enough for management to urge all shareholders to accept the bid.

The $5.50 per share offer plus an interim dividend of $0.03 per share to be paid by Link and franked at 100%, values the company at $2.9 billion or $3.7 billion on a fully diluted basis taking into account 520,413,720 shares on issue.

This puts Link's other suitor, The Carlyle Group, out of the race by failing to provide a binding offer after completing five weeks of due diligence.

Carlyle offered $3 per share in cash and a pro rata distribution of Link's interest in PEXA to shareholders worth $2.38 per Link share.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

Link Group chair Michael Carapiet said the board has unanimously concluded that Dye & Durham's proposal is an attractive transaction.

"The all-cash offer, which also ensures Link Group shareholders benefit from a sale of BCM over the near-term, provides shareholders with certainty of value and the opportunity to realise their investment in full," he said.

Ontario-based Dye & Durham provides cloud-based software solutions to financial services and legal firms, and government agencies. It is listed on the Ontario Stock Exchange.

Link chief executive and managing director Vivek Bhatia said: "The combination with Dye & Durham will support our growth strategy and create significant opportunities for our employees and our customers."

Link is in the process of selling its banking and credit management business.

LC Financial Holdings is offering €65 million, while Pepper European Servicing has put €55 million on the table.

Read more: Link GroupDye & DurhamCarlyle GroupLC Financial HoldingsMichael Carapiet
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Link enters UK pension market
Morrison & Co hires ANZ heads, investment chief
Link updates on bid offers
Link allows BCM due diligence
Link to provide due diligence information
European syndicate bids for Link subsidiary
Carlyle Group bids for Link
Link names head of insurance
Active Super revamps digital experience
Link hires RSS compliance head

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas Securities Services chief executive to depart

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The chief executive of BNP Paribas Securities Services David Braga will depart the firm at the end of 2021.

Industry responds to heatmap findings

CHLOE WALKER
Industry groups have labelled the APRA heatmaps a wake-up call to consumers about the importance of having their superannuation invested in a well performing fund, though there's still doubts as to the accuracy of the regulator's process.

Plato readies new ESG strategies

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Pinnacle boutique is understood to be pitching two new ESG equities offerings to institutional investors.

ISPT takes stake in property fund manager

KARREN VERGARA
ISPT has acquired a stake in a subsidiary run by ASX-listed E&P Financial Group, paying $12 million for its share.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.