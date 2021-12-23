Link agrees to $3bn takeover

A North American software provider is set to acquire Link Group for $2.9 billion, ousting private equity firm Carlyle Group in the bidding process.

Dye & Durham is willing to pay $5.50 for every Link share in exchange for acquiring 100% of the ASX-listed firm.

The offer represents a 27% premium to Link's closing price of $4.33 on November 4, which is good enough for management to urge all shareholders to accept the bid.

The $5.50 per share offer plus an interim dividend of $0.03 per share to be paid by Link and franked at 100%, values the company at $2.9 billion or $3.7 billion on a fully diluted basis taking into account 520,413,720 shares on issue.

This puts Link's other suitor, The Carlyle Group, out of the race by failing to provide a binding offer after completing five weeks of due diligence.

Carlyle offered $3 per share in cash and a pro rata distribution of Link's interest in PEXA to shareholders worth $2.38 per Link share.

Link Group chair Michael Carapiet said the board has unanimously concluded that Dye & Durham's proposal is an attractive transaction.

"The all-cash offer, which also ensures Link Group shareholders benefit from a sale of BCM over the near-term, provides shareholders with certainty of value and the opportunity to realise their investment in full," he said.

Ontario-based Dye & Durham provides cloud-based software solutions to financial services and legal firms, and government agencies. It is listed on the Ontario Stock Exchange.

Link chief executive and managing director Vivek Bhatia said: "The combination with Dye & Durham will support our growth strategy and create significant opportunities for our employees and our customers."

Link is in the process of selling its banking and credit management business.

LC Financial Holdings is offering €65 million, while Pepper European Servicing has put €55 million on the table.