Coronavirus News
Life insurance activity rises: MetLife
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 9 JUN 2020   11:40AM

Australians are taking a more active interest in their insurance and superannuation, as the impact of COVID-19 on personal finances continues to be felt, according to MetLife.

The new research from MetLife found one in four Australians, or 28%, have undertaken some form of activity with regard to life insurance since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Additionally, that number increased to 40% for people aged 18-34.

MetLife said the "activity" has primarily consisted of doing online research and "speaking to family and friends" about it.

The report said consumers are also actively thinking about their superannuation, with two-thirds (66%) of people still wanting to hear from their fund about their investments and what they can do to protect their super.

Additionally, more than half (52%) are keen to receive information regarding life insurance inside their super.

Head of group insurance at MetLife Australia James Carey said the spike in interest in super and insurance was understandable, given the ongoing financial stress being felt by many as a result of COVID-19.

"Our research found that half of Australians claim COVID-19 has had a negative impact on their personal finances," Carey said.

"Although the number of people reporting a 'very negative' impact has eased since March, there is still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to job security and financial wellbeing, particularly amongst younger Australians."

Carey said financial providers, including superfunds and advisers, have a key role to play in helping consumers navigate this uncertainty.

"Consumers are continuing to look to their financial providers to guide them, particularly on topics like super investment performance and early access to their super balance," he said.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, MetLife said it has experienced a marked increase in enquiries for life and income protection insurance.

"While it's encouraging to see so many Australians, particularly those in the younger age bracket, take active steps to secure their financial situation, the increase in enquiries we've experienced over the past few months suggests many consumer don't fully understand what is and isn't covered by different insurance products," Carey said.

"For example, income protection will cover you if you're unable to work due to illness or injury but doesn't protect against redundancy - which is what many consumers have been worried about since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

"There is an important opportunity right now for financial providers to educate consumers to ensure they have the right protection for their situation."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

