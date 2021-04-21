NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Life industry to launch framework
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 APR 2021   12:15PM

The life insurance industry is developing a Professional Standards Framework for all claims and underwriting professionals, with support from the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF).

The framework is being developed in collaboration with AIA Australia, AMP Life, BT Life Insurance, ClearView, MLC Life Insurance, TAL and Zurich, who collectively hold 95% of written premiums, along with ANZIIF and formalises standards by implementing a consistent 'Foundation' requirement.

By 2023, all claims professionals are expected to achieve four Certificate IV competencies including ethics; sustainability; products and services; and law and regulation with all underwriting professionals by 2024.

TAL chief executive Brett Clark said the framework will enhance existing skills in the industry and set a minimum standard.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"This Professional Standards Framework sits alongside the industry commitments set out in the Life Insurance Code of Practice, which together, put in place important long-term commitments by the life insurance industry to delivering for our customers and the community," Clark said.

ANZIIF chief executive Prue Willsford agreed and said it is a positive step for the life insurance sector.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"Competency Frameworks have been developed for claims, underwriting, product and distribution functions and will provide life insurance companies with a measurement tool for their own existing internal training, while professional development for employees will provide a roadmap for long-term consistency across the industry," Willsford said.

Minister for superannuation, financial Services and the digital economy Jane Hume welcomed the framework.

"I applaud ANZIIF and industry for their hard work putting together these standards and welcome industry taking a proactive approach to create codes and standards enhancing consumer outcomes," Hume said.

The latest development comes following APRA's announcement that it has commenced industry consultation on revisions to the prudential standards for life insurers to protect life insurance policy holders against the use of offshore reinsurers.

Read more: Life insuranceANZIIFTALBrett ClarkJane HumePrue WillsfordAIA AustraliaAMP LifeAPRABT Life InsuranceClearViewMLC Life InsuranceZurich
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
MLC Life makes key appointments
APRA takes action against Macquarie
APRA outlines indemnity measures
APRA to overhaul offshore reinsurance standards
Risk inflows stagnant, satisfaction varies
ABC, ISH arrangement faces scrutiny
APRA gains traction on superannuation data project
QSuper pokes holes in YFYS legislation
Adviser-led TPD claim admittance rates fall
Mercer adds investment, superannuation experts
Editor's Choice
ERS spending revealed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed what people who accessed their super early due to financial hardship caused by COVID-19 spent the money on.
Life industry to launch framework
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The life insurance industry is developing a Professional Standards Framework for all claims and underwriting professionals, with support from the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF).
Afterpay reveals US plans, economic impact
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
With consumers in the US now contributing the most to Afterpay's business, the BNPL provider has set in motion plans to list there as new research shows the economic impact of the service.
Pandemic spurs advice, insurance rethink
KARREN VERGARA
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many Australians to review their life insurance cover and seek the help of a financial adviser.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicolas Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.