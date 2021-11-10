Licensee chair steps down

The founder and chair of a licensee will step down from executive duties at the end of the year.

Fortnum Private Wealth announced that Ray Miles will retire but will continue serving as non-executive chair. He will provide counsel to the board and leadership team, as well as monitor the group's management and performance.

Miles founded Fortnum in 2010 to support financial advisers seeking an alternative to the large institutionally owned dealer groups that dominated the landscape at the time.

His career in life insurance began with MLC and later Aetna Life & Casualty.

He co-founded Associated Planners in 1989, which was later sold to Challenger in 2004 for $99.9 million.

He was also instrumental in the merger of Challenger's Garrisons Financial Planning to form Genesys Wealth Advisers, serving as the group's inaugural chief executive.

Fortnum chief executive and managing director Neil Younger said: "Ray is a pioneer of the advice industry. He built two exceptional businesses, effectively from scratch, and has championed the value of professional advice for five decades."

Mile has been in the financial services industry for 51 years.

"The industry has changed a lot in the past 50 years. After decades of regulation, which has been tough, the model has been reconfigured to put the client at the centre. The people at Fortnum live out that client-first philosophy day in and day out, and I am proud of what we have achieved so far and will continue to build," Miles said.