Licensee awards tech mandate

ROAR Software, formerly known as YTML, has won a technology solution mandate from a recently launched dealer group.

Dealer group Finchley & Kent claims that its advisers save up to 60% of their time on administrative work as a result of this new partnership.

The solution is speeding up file notes and Statement of Advice generation and eliminates the need for a paper-based fact finder, the dealer group's managing director Sam El Shammaa said.

In eliminating the 60-page fact finder, El Shammaa said digitising this and adding in information to the broad transcript on topics such as insurance, income protection and retirement, which can be tailored to an individual client's needs, provides a better client experience of advice.

Finchley & Kent, launched one year ago now has about 14 advisers on board, has replaced Asendium for its fact-find solution.

In March, ROAR patented Highlighter, its proprietary application that enables the conversion of Microsoft Excel tools into online web applications.

ROAR chief executive Kevin Liao said this allows financial advisers to develop fully functional software applications ready for an SaaS model and remove the time and cost barriers of developing software for businesses.

"By leveraging technology such as Highlighter, advisers can reduce inefficiencies such as errors and multiple iterations of the same documents and protect themselves and their licensees with automatic compliance," Liao said.