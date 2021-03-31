NEWS
Investment
LIC seeks options for performance woes
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAR 2021   12:40PM

Listed investment company Templeton Global Growth Fund (TGG) is considering a range of options to salvage shareholder value after a period of poor returns and consistent discount to its net-tangible assets.

TGG's independent directors have announced they have engaged with third parties and are progressing with confidential discussions to maximise shareholder value, after first announcing the review in October.

In a market statement, the board recognised that there is no guarantee that a proposal or transaction with a third party will eventuate.

"It will consider a range of options that seek to maximize shareholder value and will seek to address key shareholder concerns relating to the discount to NTA at which TGG shares trade."

The 34-year-old LIC has picked up performance recently with returns of 18.02% over the six months to December 2020 compared to MSCI AC World benchmark of 10.65%.

However, TGG recorded dismal results in the six months prior where it returned -11.38%.

Despite the better performance, TGG has consistently underperformed the benchmark over one year (4.59%), three years (6.35%) and five years (7.90%) compared to the benchmark which returned 5.90%, 10.56% and 10.94% respectively.

TGG's investment portfolio is managed by Franklin Templeton subsidiary Templeton Global Equity Group and its top holdings include Samsung, Roche, Bayer, UPS, Verizon and Kroger.

TGG valued assets at $1.60 per share last week and the share price is at $1.47 at the time of publishing.

The LIC has engaged Deloitte as its financial and tax adviser and King & Wood Malleson as legal adviser. Both are assisting in the strategic structural review.

