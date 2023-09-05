LGT seals abrdn wealth business deal

Six months after the sale was announced, LGT has officially taken on abrdn's discretionary funds management business in the UK and Jersey in exchange for about $275 million.

Under the deal, originally reached in February, LGT Wealth Management has absorbed 140 abrdn employees and $11.7 billion in funds under management.

LGT Wealth Management also now has offices in Birmingham and Leeds as a result. It said it also plans to grow its existing offices in London, Edinburgh, Bristol, and Jersey.

"The completion of this transaction marks another milestone in LGT Wealth Management's journey from inception in 2008 to a leading wealth manager in the UK today," LGT Wealth Management chief executive Ben Snee said.

"We are confident that our commitment to excellent client service and conviction-based investing will drive further growth and support our clients' ambitions."

Meantime, LGT chair H.S.H. Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein said the UK is one of LGT's key markets in Europe and the wealth management arm is well-positioned to capture organic growth opportunities.

"Clients want stable partners who can combine long-term vision with an entrepreneurial approach. LGT's focus on high performance and sustainability appeals to high-net-worth private individuals, financial advisers and institutional clients in the UK and around the world," he said.

The transaction's completion comes as abrdn is set to fall out of the FTSE 100 for the second time on the back of outflows and a 12% drop in share price. The fund manager was demoted to the FTSE 250 in August 2022 but had clawed its way back.