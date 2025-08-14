LGT Crestone taps alternatives and ESG expert

With its alternatives portfolio leaping from $150 million to $9 billion within 10 years, LGT Crestone has recruited an alternatives specialist from Escala Partners to join the group.

LGT Crestone, a wealth manager with more than $600 billion in client assets globally, has appointed Darragh Kennelly as senior investment analyst within its Chief Investment Office in Australia.

Kennelly previously spent six years at Escala Partners, where he co-led the firm's alternatives research and ESG strategy.

In his new role, he will work closely with LGT Crestone head of private markets Martin Randall, deputy chief investment officer Kevin Wan Lum, and investment analyst Nicola Williams.

"Darragh brings a rare combination of expertise across alternatives, portfolio construction, and ESG - all of which are central to the way we invest on behalf of our clients," said Scott Haslem, chief investment officer at LGT Crestone.

"His appointment builds on the momentum of our alternatives platform and supports our focus on delivering sophisticated, institutional-grade solutions to Australia's most affluent families and individuals."

While at Escala, Kennelly managed a portfolio of alternative strategies across private equity, private credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and venture capital. He also led the ESG integration across the investment process, developing the firm's ESG policy, and producing its inaugural ESG Annual Report.

Prior to that role, he also held investment roles at Prudential International Assurance, Dexia Credit Local, and Harvest Financial Services in Dublin.

"LGT Crestone has built a compelling platform and I'm excited to be part of its next phase of growth," said Kennelly on his appointment.