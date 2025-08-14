Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

LGT Crestone taps alternatives and ESG expert

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  THURSDAY, 14 AUG 2025   9:22AM

With its alternatives portfolio leaping from $150 million to $9 billion within 10 years, LGT Crestone has recruited an alternatives specialist from Escala Partners to join the group.

LGT Crestone, a wealth manager with more than $600 billion in client assets globally, has appointed Darragh Kennelly as senior investment analyst within its Chief Investment Office in Australia.

Kennelly previously spent six years at Escala Partners, where he co-led the firm's alternatives research and ESG strategy.

In his new role, he will work closely with LGT Crestone head of private markets Martin Randall, deputy chief investment officer Kevin Wan Lum, and investment analyst Nicola Williams.

"Darragh brings a rare combination of expertise across alternatives, portfolio construction, and ESG - all of which are central to the way we invest on behalf of our clients," said Scott Haslem, chief investment officer at LGT Crestone.

"His appointment builds on the momentum of our alternatives platform and supports our focus on delivering sophisticated, institutional-grade solutions to Australia's most affluent families and individuals."

While at Escala, Kennelly managed a portfolio of alternative strategies across private equity, private credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and venture capital. He also led the ESG integration across the investment process, developing the firm's ESG policy, and producing its inaugural ESG Annual Report.

Prior to that role, he also held investment roles at Prudential International Assurance, Dexia Credit Local, and Harvest Financial Services in Dublin.

"LGT Crestone has built a compelling platform and I'm excited to be part of its next phase of growth," said Kennelly on his appointment.

Read more: LGT CrestoneEscala PartnersDarragh KennellyDexia Credit LocalHarvest Financial ServicesKevin Wan LumMartin RandallNicola WilliamsPrudential International AssuranceScott Haslem
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Escala unveils new leadership team
LGT Crestone, AUSIEX acquisitions finalised
Stockbroking faces 'perception problem'
Escala launches alternatives platform
LGT Crestone takes over remainder of Commonwealth Bank's advice business
LGT Crestone launches new investment solution
LGT Crestone offers exclusive access to the Princely family fund
MEDIQ expands presence via merger
Escala loses bid to restrain former executives
LGT Crestone hires from Future Fund

Editor's Choice

HSBC awarded Allianz Australia mandate

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:40PM
Allianz Australia has appointed HSBC as global custodian and fund administrator.

AMP Super rolls out cashback feature

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:40PM
The new feature will allow AMP Super members to boost their retirement savings by earning cashbacks, which could grow their balances by as much as $100,000 when they retire.

Magellan rebrands investment business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
In addition to overhauling its own look, Magellan Financial Group unveiled the new Magellan Investment Partners.

FICAP RockStar returns to The Beresford in 2025

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:45PM
The Financial Industry Community Aid Program's (FICAP) flagship event will once again be hosted at The Beresford in Sydney's Surry Hills in 2025.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media