Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

LGT Crestone poaches CRO from Challenger

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 24 APR 2025   2:25PM

LGT Crestone Wealth Management has nabbed a top risk professional from Challenger Ltd.

After seven years at Challenger in several risk and compliance roles, Karen James Lawson has stepped into the top risk role at LTG Crestone.

Confirming the appointment, LGT Crestone said since Lawson is filling a c-suite role, she will sit on its executive committee.

At Challenger, she was most recently general manager of risk and compliance following a five-year stint running risk and compliance for the funds management arm, which includes Fidante Partners.

Lawson previously spent five years at National Australia Bank in similar roles.

There, she led a team of risk management professionals who partner with businesses to ensure they operate within the Big Four bank's risk appetite,

She earlier spent five years at Constellation Capital Management.

"So pleased to welcome you to the family," LGT Crestone chief executive Michael Chisholm posted on social media.

The incoming chief risk officer replaces Lucienne Layton who helped set up LGT Crestone, by standing up its governance, risk and compliance frameworks.

With more than 30 years experience, Layton earlier worked as a senior ASIC regulator, a PwC partner for risk advisory services and a chief risk and compliance officer at Superpartners, BT and Westpac.

Read more: Challenger Ltd.Constellation Capital ManagementFidante PartnersKaren James LawsonLTG Crestone Wealth ManagementLucienne LaytonMichael ChisholmNational Australia BankSuperpartnersWestpac

Related News

UK watchdog to open Australian office
TAL director named CEDA chair
Westpac's Yetton chooses to move on
Partners Wealth Group appoints new head of Partners Private
Monroe Capital sets up shop in Australia
Westpac names new chief executive of wealth
MLC Life and Resolution Life Australasia to merge
Australian Retirement Trust appoints new chief risk officer
Tyndall AM head of Aussie equities to retire
Prime Super refreshes executive lineup

Editor's Choice

Sidra Capital expands in Australia

KARREN VERGARA
Sidra Capital is expanding into the Australian market via the launch of a private credit fund that invests in the local mining and energy sectors.

Generation Development Group enters ASX 200

ANDREW MCKEAN
Generation Development Group has posted record inflows across its managed accounts and investment bonds businesses and capped off the milestone by entering the ASX 200.

UK watchdog to open Australian office

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will open an office in Australia so that the regulator can assist UK firms in entering the local market and vice versa.

Australian equity fund manager in a league of its own: Mercer survey

ANDREW MCKEAN
An Australian equity fund manager has run circles around its rivals over the year to March, according to Mercer's most recent investment survey.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media