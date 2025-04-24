LGT Crestone poaches CRO from Challenger

LGT Crestone Wealth Management has nabbed a top risk professional from Challenger Ltd.

After seven years at Challenger in several risk and compliance roles, Karen James Lawson has stepped into the top risk role at LTG Crestone.

Confirming the appointment, LGT Crestone said since Lawson is filling a c-suite role, she will sit on its executive committee.

At Challenger, she was most recently general manager of risk and compliance following a five-year stint running risk and compliance for the funds management arm, which includes Fidante Partners.

Lawson previously spent five years at National Australia Bank in similar roles.

There, she led a team of risk management professionals who partner with businesses to ensure they operate within the Big Four bank's risk appetite,

She earlier spent five years at Constellation Capital Management.

"So pleased to welcome you to the family," LGT Crestone chief executive Michael Chisholm posted on social media.

The incoming chief risk officer replaces Lucienne Layton who helped set up LGT Crestone, by standing up its governance, risk and compliance frameworks.

With more than 30 years experience, Layton earlier worked as a senior ASIC regulator, a PwC partner for risk advisory services and a chief risk and compliance officer at Superpartners, BT and Westpac.