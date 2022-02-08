NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

LGIA upgrades anti-money laundering tech

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 8 FEB 2022   12:38PM

Newly merged super fund, the $24 billion LGIAsuper, has selected a technology partner to provide anti-money laundering services.

The fund chose Napier's Transaction Monitoring and Client Screening tools as part of an upgrade of its anti-money laundering (AML) defences.

Napier uses AI technology to identify suspicious behaviour. This behaviour can then be more easily and efficiently identified as part of ongoing member due diligence and reporting to AUSTRAC.

LGIA merged with Energy Super last year and is due to complete a merger with Suncorp's superannuation business later this year, which will take the fund to $30 billion in member savings.

"Amidst a major expansion of our business, we felt the time was right to review our AML defences and it was clear that we needed to upgrade to a cloud hosted solution that would support our continued growth," LGIA chief executive Kate Farrer said.

"Napier is the financial crime compliance solution that gives us complete control and transparency of rules as well as segregation of data, rules, and workflows.

"The Napier system will improve our capabilities for protecting our members from illegal or unlawful activity and meeting the fund's AML obligations."

Napier head of APAC Robin Lee commented on the mandate.

"It's fantastic to be a part of LGIAsuper's exciting period of growth. With their member count set to more than double, and the number of transactions going through their systems increasing dramatically, it's absolutely crucial they have a robust and agile AML system in place," he said.

"Growth can only continue though by adopting intelligent technology to keep on top of ever-stringent regulatory obligations. We look forward to seeing our solutions support LGIAsuper in its continued journey."

Read more: NapierAIRobin LeeAUSTRACEnergy SuperKate FarrerSuncorp
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Christian Super hires former Mercer executive
Christian Super investment chief in new role
UniSuper adds three executives
Super fund appoints ESG, listed equities lead
Former BT executive assumes CIO role
Super funds lambasted over nuclear holdings
ClearView uses new anti-money laundering technology
Saxo taps Bell Direct, IOOF talent
Industry fund investments chief to depart
BetaShares hires from Suncorp

Editor's Choice

Super baby bonus proposed

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) is proposing a $5000 superannuation baby bonus be introduced, as the industry also calls for the government to prioritise the removal of the $450 threshold as parliamentary sitting resumes.

Magellan funds under review

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
After Magellan co-founder Hamish Douglass announced he would take extended medical leave, the company's share price dove and its fund ratings are under review.

AIST, MetLife tackle underinsurance issue

KARREN VERGARA
MetLife and the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees have joined forces to raise awareness about the importance of group insurance in a bid to tackle the underinsurance problem.

Class chief exits following takeover

KARREN VERGARA
The chief executive of Class will exit this month as HUB24 folds its newly acquired firm into a new business unit.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.