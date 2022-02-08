LGIA upgrades anti-money laundering tech

Newly merged super fund, the $24 billion LGIAsuper, has selected a technology partner to provide anti-money laundering services.

The fund chose Napier's Transaction Monitoring and Client Screening tools as part of an upgrade of its anti-money laundering (AML) defences.

Napier uses AI technology to identify suspicious behaviour. This behaviour can then be more easily and efficiently identified as part of ongoing member due diligence and reporting to AUSTRAC.

LGIA merged with Energy Super last year and is due to complete a merger with Suncorp's superannuation business later this year, which will take the fund to $30 billion in member savings.

"Amidst a major expansion of our business, we felt the time was right to review our AML defences and it was clear that we needed to upgrade to a cloud hosted solution that would support our continued growth," LGIA chief executive Kate Farrer said.

"Napier is the financial crime compliance solution that gives us complete control and transparency of rules as well as segregation of data, rules, and workflows.

"The Napier system will improve our capabilities for protecting our members from illegal or unlawful activity and meeting the fund's AML obligations."

Napier head of APAC Robin Lee commented on the mandate.

"It's fantastic to be a part of LGIAsuper's exciting period of growth. With their member count set to more than double, and the number of transactions going through their systems increasing dramatically, it's absolutely crucial they have a robust and agile AML system in place," he said.

"Growth can only continue though by adopting intelligent technology to keep on top of ever-stringent regulatory obligations. We look forward to seeing our solutions support LGIAsuper in its continued journey."