Let's not waste the crisis

As the nation's states and territories gradually reopen, business leaders have been called upon to harness the learnings of the crisis as we move into the next stage of recovery.

Flexible working, reduced business travel, worker's rights, board diversity, executive remuneration, and long term sustainability are now well and truly in the spotlight - and will likely remain so over the months and years to come.

And although the crisis has left death and destruction in its wake - so too has it exposed the collective capabilities of the global economy, the benefits of clear communication, and the power of rapid digitisation.

Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo explained that while much of the focus over recent years has been on the E of 'ESG', the crisis has revealed the true value of the S and G in corporate governance.

"In many ways, the crisis has fast tracked the discussion around the role of business and shown that companies are just as responsible for the way they treat their employees, society and the environment as they are for their financial performance," he told Financial Standard.

"Those that ignore their social and governance responsibilities during these uncertain times may benefit in the short term - but at what long-term cost?"

Possibly for the first time, investors are paying close attention to how companies treat their employees and stakeholders, he said.

"This presents companies with an opportunity to deepen relationships and trust with their stakeholders," McMurdo said.

"Those that embrace this opportunity can benefit in the long-term, winning stakeholder support and loyalty. Those that perform poorly, on the other hand, are likely to find that people have long memories."

VFMC head of investment stewardship Talieh Williams said several systemic workforce issues had come to the fore over the last few months, with the economic implications of the pandemic hitting poorer, vulnerable workers harder than most.

"It was initially surmised that COVID-19 did not discriminate based on socio-economic factors," she said.

"However, what has become clear is that it is people in lower paid jobs that are most heavily impacted.

"They have jobs that cannot be done from home, often live in high density share housing and the nature of their job increases their exposure to the risks - e.g. workers in abattoirs, horticulture and aged care as well as cleaners - it is not possible to physically distance."

Simultaneously, the virus has stressed the importance of supply chain resilience - and the potential for the nationalisation and on-shoring of manufacturing.

"The crisis has caused a sudden awareness of the vulnerabilities of global, low inventory supply chains and distributed operating models," Hostplus head of ESG Kim Farrant said.

"While we have already seen some companies on-shoring previously offshored call centres and moving to secure alternate supply chains, it is unclear whether there will be a wider trend toward deglobalisation."

The majority of companies had so far responded responsibly to the crisis through measures including freezes on price rises and extensive hardship programs, she said.

"However, the challenge for companies will be in continuing to support these initiatives for as long as they are needed, particularly as government support winds down," Farrant said.

Credit Suisse head of ESG research Phineas Glover agrees, arguing that government stimulus had so far softened the blow for the nation's corporates.

"Some of the existential risks and reputational criticism that we previously expected have almost been taken out of companies' hands by government stimulus, giving them quite a bit of leeway," he said.

However, the virus has also emerged as somewhat of a curtain, behind which, companies have laid off countless staff and taken steps to accelerate existing digital transformation strategies.

"There have been lots of layoffs -whether they abide by the Fair Work Act is the test and I would expect some focus on that, particularly where those workers may be rehired on different terms," Glover said.

With heightened scrutiny on both public and private companies during the pandemic, the global community has become even more accustomed to expecting more from business leaders, Glover added.

"Irrespective of the pandemic, companies were already subject to a higher level of transparency and accountability as a result of technological transformation in the way we communicate and access information," he said.

"Really, the pandemic is a test of whether what these companies said they would do from a multi-stakeholder perspective is actually ringing true."

