Lessons from GPIF: Mizuno

The former chief investment officer of the world's largest pension fund is imploring asset owners to take climate policy matters into their own hands if their governments are unwilling to do so.

Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference, United Nations special envoy on innovative finance and sustainable investments Hiro Mizuno was asked what Australian asset owners can do to strive for net zero when the regulatory environment is not favourably inclined to do it.

Mizuno said during his time as chief investment officer at Japanese Government Investment Fund (GPIF) he declined an invitation by the UN Secretary General to join the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance.

"At that time, the Japanese government did not commit to net zero. I felt it was almost self-contradictory when our government is a no to net zero," Mizuno said.

"How could the public pension fund say 'we commit to net zero' while owning a big chunk of the Japanese government's sovereign bonds as well as Japanese corporates in our portfolio?"

Instead, Mizuno told the UN that he needed to work on Japanese government policy to enable the commitment otherwise there would be no environment to support it.

As such, Mizuno suggested to asset owners who are operating in a particular country where their political leader seems reluctant to commit to net zero to think about their fiduciary duty.

"If you analyse your portfolio and came to the conclusion that your portfolio will be better off if the world achieves net zero, then I think its asset owners' fiduciary duty to express that to their own government or policy makers," he said.

"My definition of fiduciary duty is to deliver what we are requested to do. It became very clear if Japan aim for 1.5 degrees, meaning net zero by 2050, our portfolio performance would be better."

Mizuno proposes asset owners change their mindset to reflect that portfolio performance is subject to what happens to the whole market.

"Do your homework. If you find out that there's a climate risk that should be addressed, raise your voice and interact with your government," he said.

"If you really analyse what is the most determining factor for your long-term performance, it is how the world is going. Policy intervention or policy engagement is very important."

In October 2020, the Japanese government committed to reducing greenhouse emissions to net zero by 2050 and, a month later, the Japanese House of Representatives and the House of Councillors declared a climate emergency. At the time, Japan was the fifth-largest emitter of carbon.