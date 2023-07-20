Less than two weeks to nominate: Power50

Newspaper icon
BY STAFF WRITER  |  THURSDAY, 20 JUL 2023   12:07PM

With 130 nominations and counting, there is less than two weeks left to nominate the most influential financial adviser in Australia for Financial Standard's annual Power50 list.

Thus far, almost 118 financial advisers from all types of specialisations have been nominated.

Now in its 10th year, the FS Power50 aims to shine a light on those advisers who are doing the most for their industry and their clients.

Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been and continue to be inspirational and instrumental in shaping the future of the financial advice industry and make a meaningful difference in their clients' financial wellbeing.

Such advisers actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role financial advisers play in the country's socio-economic future.

The Power50 range from those that are active within industry associations to those that boast a strong social media following, translating to improved financial literacy and awareness.

They might be well known and respected among their peers, viewed as role models in the way they conduct their professional practice, or successful business owners, award-winners, policy influencers, mentors, and financial educators.

Nominations close on July 31.

Don't miss your chance to recognise the advisers who are making a difference in the profession.

Head to the Power50 homepage to nominate now.

