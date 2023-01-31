Newspaper icon
Lendlease launches first BTR project in Australia

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 31 JAN 2023   12:41PM

Alongside Canadian real estate investment company QuadReal Property Group (QuadReal), Lendlease is set to deliver its very first build-to-rent residential apartment building in Brisbane, Queensland.

Already, Lendlease has developed more than 2600 residential BTR apartments internationally, with another 1500 in delivery in Chicago, New York, and London. Lendlease's global BTR pipeline is $28 billion.

Meanwhile, QuadReal brings its extensive experience in managing and developing a global portfolio of 60,000 residential units to the partnership, investing side by side with Lendlease.

Located at Brisbane Showgrounds, the new purpose-built development will provide 443 residences in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments over 37 levels.

The building will be fully electric and target a 5 Star Green Star Buildings Version 1 rating.

Lendlease said it is actively pursuing other key build-to-rent opportunities in Australian capital cities with investors, through both its urban development pipeline and other market opportunities.

"We see enormous potential in the emerging build-to-rent sector in Australia with institutional investors attracted to high-quality residential real estate for its resilient income profile," Lendlease Australia chief executive Dale Connor said.

"In the Australian market we believe there's strong demand for long-term, premium rentals in quality locations.

"Our partnership with QuadReal will bring the best of our shared global experience and capability to deliver one of the finest examples in Australia."

QuadReal Asia managing director Peter Kim said the residential BTR sector has been one of the firm's strongest global convictions for some time, now given its resiliency through economic cycles and the community benefit of the commitment to increase the places for people to live.

"We are excited to be investing in our first build-to-rent project in Australia with Lendlease, a partner with whom we share, amongst other commitments, a fundamental desire to serve our residents and fiduciary responsibility to all our stakeholders," he said.

Construction is due to commence in early 2023 and residents can take occupancy in late 2025.

