Investment

Lendlease fund acquires assets

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 9 AUG 2021   11:51AM

Lendlease's Australian Prime Property Fund Industrial is acquiring a portfolio of three assets from the Mirvac Industrial Logistics Partnership.

The transaction is estimated at $161 million and increases APPF Industrial's portfolio to 39 assets. The new assets are located in core industrial locations in south west Sydney and west Melbourne and are 100% leased.

The property in Campbelltown is the fund's first acquisition in south west Sydney and is a functional office warehouse facility.

Meanwhile, the two properties in Altona in west Melbourne are within close proximity to two existing properties in the portfolio which allows for the potential to expand lot sizes, improve amenity and enable future development through a variety of site consolidation options.

"This is a high-quality portfolio of modern, well leased assets in tightly held precincts set to continue to benefit from strong demand tailwinds. With two of the assets adjoining the fund's existing holdings, this strategic acquisition provides multiple opportunities to unlock synergies and add further value for our investors," Lendlease Funds Management managing director Scott Mosely said.

"The industrial sector continues to benefit from global thematics including e-commerce, on-shore manufacturing and a desire to be positioned close to the end-consumer. This has driven increased demand for strategically located assets, with Campbelltown and Altona being prime examples of tightly held precincts that will continue to benefit from transport connectivity and continued investment in infrastructure."

According to the latest Fund Manager Survey by industry associations ANREV, INREV and NCREIF, Lendlease is Australia's third-largest real estate fund manager with $37.3 billion in assets under management.

