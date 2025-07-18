Lendlease awarded Malaysian pension fund mandate

The $50 billion investment manager was awarded a mandate to look after a flagship initiative by Malaysia's largest public sector pension fund, Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP).

With $181 million (RM500m) in committed capital, Lendlease can potentially manage up to $362 million (RM1bn) in real estate assets across Malaysia and Australia for KWAP.

Key sectors of these assets include industrial, logistics, build-to-rent, data centres, healthcare, and education properties.

The mandate also represents a strategic opportunity to support KWAP's diversification into high-growth real estate segments, while contributing to its national development objectives and strengthening local sectoral capacity, Lendlease said.

The announcement follows that of its $1.2 billion office mandate for the management of Aurora Place in Sydney, on behalf of existing capital partner National Pension Service of Korea, and the introduction of two new Japanese investment partners, Sotetsu Urban Creates and Yasuda Real Estate, into the Lendlease Moorfields Investment Partnership in London.

Lendlease Investment Management chief executive Justin Gabbani said: "We look forward to partnering with KWAP under this new mandate, which will further strengthen the real estate and investment management markets in Malaysia and Australia."

"We are focused on providing compelling investment opportunities to support KWAP's long-term investment objectives, as we continue to grow our network of global capital partners and focus on delivering strong investment outcomes for our investors."