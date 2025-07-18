Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Lendlease awarded Malaysian pension fund mandate

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 18 JUL 2025   12:15PM

The $50 billion investment manager was awarded a mandate to look after a flagship initiative by Malaysia's largest public sector pension fund, Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP).

With $181 million (RM500m) in committed capital, Lendlease can potentially manage up to $362 million (RM1bn) in real estate assets across Malaysia and Australia for KWAP.

Key sectors of these assets include industrial, logistics, build-to-rent, data centres, healthcare, and education properties.

The mandate also represents a strategic opportunity to support KWAP's diversification into high-growth real estate segments, while contributing to its national development objectives and strengthening local sectoral capacity, Lendlease said.

The announcement follows that of its $1.2 billion office mandate for the management of Aurora Place in Sydney, on behalf of existing capital partner National Pension Service of Korea, and the introduction of two new Japanese investment partners, Sotetsu Urban Creates and Yasuda Real Estate, into the Lendlease Moorfields Investment Partnership in London.

Lendlease Investment Management chief executive Justin Gabbani said: "We look forward to partnering with KWAP under this new mandate, which will further strengthen the real estate and investment management markets in Malaysia and Australia."

"We are focused on providing compelling investment opportunities to support KWAP's long-term investment objectives, as we continue to grow our network of global capital partners and focus on delivering strong investment outcomes for our investors."

Read more: KWAPJustin GabbaniLendlease Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Alternatives stable pushes Navigator assets higher

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
Ongoing volatility continues to bolster Navigator Global Investments' (NGI) performance as its stable of active, alternative strategies saw assets under management (AUM) jump to US$86 billion at the end of June.

CBA head of Australian economics steps down

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:38PM
After 13 years, Commonwealth Bank's head of Australian economics is stepping down from the role.

Hostplus closes two investment options

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:12PM
Hostplus plans to terminate two international shares investment options, effective 30 September 2025.

Prime Super bolsters investment team

ELIZABETH FRY
An Australian Retirement Trust investment professional has landed at Prime Super - the $8 billion fund for workers in agriculture, health and education.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Alexis George

Alexis George

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIMITED
After a few years of "cleaning up the past," AMP chief executive Alexis George has her sights firmly set on the future and restoring the wealth giant to its former glory. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media