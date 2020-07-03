NEWS
Investment
LEI registrations double
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 3 JUL 2020   11:38AM

Despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) registrations doubled in 2019/20, according to APIR Systems.

APIR chief executive Chris Donohoe said in response to the increased demand APIR announced it was launching a new multi-year registration and renewal offering for LEIs in reducing administration for financial entities.

Donohoe said the enhanced functionality provides the ability for entities to be registered and renewed for three or five consecutive years reflecting the broader growth of LEI activity in the Australian market.

APIR's reduced pricing for the multi-year renewals, down 9% for the three year and 17% for the five year from the annual charge of $121.

Donohoe said he expects a reasonable proportion of APIR's 3000 LEI clients to renew on the multi-year arrangements, with the new offering also providing impetus for prospective clients seeking to streamline the level of administration associated with the renewal process.

"Instead of annual engagement, it will now only be every few years, which will significantly improve the client experience through reduced administration," Donohoe said.

"It's not only a cost saving, but we've also simplified the user experience when clients are applying and renewing an LEI, which is a requirement in the trading of certain financial instruments."

Donohoe said APIR has consistently recorded strong growth in LEI registrations over recent years, with 2019/20 seeing a doubling of LEI registrations.

"Despite the uncertainty created by COVID-19, recent LEI registrations have been extremely strong, which is consistent with the increase in trading activity on the ASX," APIR said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: LEIAPIR SystemsLegal Entity IdentifierChris Donohoe
