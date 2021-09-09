Legislation introduced to create Queensland mega fund

The Superannuation (State Public Sector) (Scheme Amendment) Bill 2021 was tabled in Queensland's parliament last week which, if passed, would pave the way for Sunsuper and QSuper's merger.

On September 1, Queensland treasurer and minister for investment Cameron Dick introduced the legislation into parliament after it was delivered by both funds' boards.

The bill aims to enable the merger while "protecting the existing entitlements and benefits of members", Dick said.

The passage of the legislation would see the creation of Australia's second largest super fund and support about 2000 jobs.

"There'll also be opportunities for new jobs in investment, information technology and customer engagement as the fund grows," he added.

The two funds welcomed the legislation, saying it gives QSuper the ability to pursue the merger while continuing to be the preferred fund for those employed by the Queensland government as the proposed structure within the legislation retains a public sector division.

As such, the Queensland government will maintain its representation on the board of the combined fund, alongside a mix of current Sunsuper and QSuper directors.

"QSuper defined benefit members will continue to have their state guarantee enshrined in legislation, as Queensland will remain the only state in Australia that has its defined benefit liabilities fully provisioned," Dick said.

"The Queensland government will continue ongoing discussions with QSuper and Sunsuper to ensure the merger delivers strong outcomes for members and the Queensland community as a whole."

One of those outcomes is set to be fee reductions, which the funds said they'd detail once the merger is finalised.

The funds' chairs, Don Luke and Andrew Fraser, said the merged fund will be a globally significant institution.

"A merger of this scale will create efficiencies as well as new product and service opportunities which will be in the best financial interests of our members," they said.

"We have worked to satisfy the various regulatory needs, established a leadership structure and are advancing to becoming one fund which will be ambitious in how it services members and invests on their behalf."