Technology

Legendary US adviser backs Lumiant

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 13 SEP 2022   11:38AM

Advice platform Lumiant has received backing from high-profile US financial adviser, investor and personal finance commentator Ric Edelman.

While the size of the investment was not disclosed, the cash injection is expected to accelerate Lumiant's international expansion into the US financial planning and accounting markets.

"New funding from Edelman will support the company's mission to empower more individuals and their families to confidently live their best lives by engaging with their advisors in a unique, leading-edge values-based advice process," Lumiant said.

Lumiant co-founder and global chief executive Santiago Burridge said the support of Edelman is testament to what Lumiant has built.

"We've reimagined the financial advice experience to help advisors center on life planning, giving them the tools they need so they can connect with their clients on an emotional level. This allows them to have incredibly meaningful conversations with clients, making their advice quantifiable, meaningful and measurable," he said.

Also commenting, Edelman said: "Lumiant's advice process lets advisors uncover what's truly important to their clients."

"The platform helps the advisor focus on offering solutions for where their client is headed, not where they've been. It does so in such an engaging and visual way that I'm convinced that any advisor who uses this service will be among the most successful in the business."

Lumiant launched in the US in May and currently serves about 4000 families globally. It also recently received $3 million in funding from Savant Wealth Management.

Savant has $13.5 billion in assets under management and, as Lumiant's first US customer, took a minority stake in Lumiant's US business. Its chief executive and founder Brent Brodeski now has a seat on Lumiant's board.

