Legalsuper hires from ART, Perpetual

A chief operating officer and a head of product will join the legalsuper leadership team following its restructure earlier this year.

Trevin Erichsen has been appointed chief operating officer, joining from Australian Retirement Trust where he is currently head of operations.

Prior to the merger of Sunsuper and QSuper, Erichsen held several senior roles with the former, including executive general manager, customer engagement and head of customer service.

As legalsuper's chief operating officer, he will lead ongoing innovation and optimisation of the fund's operating model, the fund said.

In taking on the role, Erichsen replaces executive manager, operations and member service David Eastwood who was with the fund for 15 years prior to its restructure earlier this year.

The restructure saw the fund consolidate its member service and marketing functions. Also as part of this, executive for member services Carrie Norman became chief member officer.

Meanwhile, David Walker has been appointed head of product, in what is a newly created role for legalsuper.

Walker joins from Perpetual where he is currently senior manager, fiduciary and managed fund solutions. He is tasked with overseeing product development and innovation, with a particular focus on tailoring solutions to legal professionals.

He also previously spent close to five years at CareSuper as a senior product manager. In total, he has close to 30 years' experience in superannuation and funds management, including positions with BT, AMP Capital and Australian Unity.

Legalsuper chief executive Andrew Proebstl said the experience the fund had in recruiting for these roles demonstrated niche super funds are attractive employers.

"We offer closer proximity to decision-making, a make-it happen mindset, absence of bureaucracy and demonstrable opportunities for our people to innovate and deliver highly personalised member experiences, informed by deeper insights into the expectations of a niche market," Proebstl said.

"And combining these cultural and operational attributes with legalsuper's long-term investment out-performance has further made us a 'fund of choice' for senior superannuation executives."

Legalsuper is home to more than $5 billion in retirement savings on behalf of about 41,000 members.

"Acknowledging continued industry commentary about scale, we firmly maintain that super funds should be judged on the quality of the member outcomes they deliver and not simply whether they are large or small," Proebstl added.

"At a time of continued reform in the superannuation system and increasing expectations from members, employers and regulators - coupled with profound transformation in the way we all work and live due to COVID19 - it is critical that all super funds embrace change and have a passion for rethinking and reinventing how we better serve our members."