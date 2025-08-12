Legalsuper appoints chief risk officer

Legalsuper welcomed a chief risk officer this month, hiring a former CareSuper and Aware Super executive.

Christine Nguyen has joined the fund in the role, bringing more than 27 years' experience.

Nguyen will be responsible for leading the fund's risk strategy, framework and practices. She will also oversee member services and supports, alongside investment performance, the fund said.

"Christine joins us having previously worked with another Australian industry fund and brings with her specialist risk management expertise combined with pertinent certifications and qualifications making her an outstanding addition to our highly credentialled executive team," Legalsuper chief executive Luke Symons said.

Most recently, Nguyen was chief risk officer at CareSuper for three years until it merged with Spirit Super in October 2024.

Before that, she was head of enterprise risk management at Aware Super for just over a year, having held that same role at VicSuper prior to the merger with First State Super that created Aware.

Nguyen has also previously held senior risk and compliance roles at Mercer, IAG, AIA Australia, and PwC.

Legalsuper previously had an executive manager, legal, risk and compliance in Kaye Wheatley-Brown, who has now taken on the role of executive manager, governance. She also doubles as company secretary.

Wheatley-Brown is the fund's longest-serving executive, having joined the leadership team in January 2017.

Legalsuper returned 12.56% to MySuper members in FY25.