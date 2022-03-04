NEWS
Economics

Learn to live with inflation: BlackRock

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 4 MAR 2022   11:54AM

BlackRock Investment Institute shared its thoughts on how to thrive in a 'new market regime', including the outlook for equities and inflation.

According to the global investment institute, the global economy is currently entering a new market regime unlike any other in the past century, and experts predict another year of positive equity returns coupled with a down year for bonds.

"We think 2022 will be a second consecutive year, where in the round global equities, fixed income goes down," BlackRock Investment Institute's APAC chief investment strategist Ben Powell said.

"This does happen from time to time, every eight years or so roughly, but to have two consecutive years of global equities up and global fixed income down is different, and we haven't seen that for around 15 to 20 years.

"So, the very big picture context, is this persistence of global equities performing."

The institute also paid note to the rise of inflation, and the need for Australians to be resilient.

"We are all going to have to learn to live with inflation, be your consumer and investor or a central banker," Powell said.

"Why we think that's the case of central bankers in particular policy, or more generally, is a diagnosis of where the inflation is coming from.

"We think the kind of inflation we're seeing in different parts of the world is mostly driven by supply side and that diagnosis is important in that it has implications for, frankly, the relevance of monetary policy in particular."

Adding to the discussion, BlackRock Australia's head of fixed income Craig Vardy said locally, he remains quite bullish from a growth standpoint.

"COVID is now in our rear vision mirror," Vardy said.

"We've got support from strong commodity prices and energy in general now, which we expect to remain strong. And this is all underpinned by an RBA who are very willing to let the labour market run hot to generate some wages.

"We think the cash rate hiking cycle will be slower, and peak lower, relative to the market expectations and prior hiking cycles. The RBA really has little incentive from what we can see to crush the Aussie economy, with GDP, the unemployment rate and inflation, exactly where they want to be."

