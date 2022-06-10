Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Leading wealth management marketers recognised

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 10 JUN 2022   12:30PM

The annual Financial Standard MAX Awards honoured 23 leading campaigns, organisations, teams and individuals in marketing, advertising and sales at an event in Sydney last night.

The awards, now in their 27th year, recognise outstanding work in the field between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022.

BetaShares was awarded marketing team of the year, capping a year in which the ETF provider saw its funds under management increase by 15%.

Of the marketing campaigns, Janus Henderson Investors won the industry category for its Global Sustainability Equity Fund. UniSuper won the consumer category for its super fund of the year campaign, which proceeded becoming a public fund in 2021.

Aware Super won the financial education campaign of the year for its 'Retirement readiness' campaign, BT won digital campaign of the year and Superhero, which has recently announced a merger with crypto trading platform Swyftx, won integrated campaign of the year.

Of the agency categories, Ptarmigan Media won agency of the year - financial services, while Honner won public relations agency of the year and Nibble Digital won creative agency of the year.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

The two organisations to win multiple awards were Aware Super, Australia's third largest superannuation fund, as well as trading platform and superannuation fund, Superhero.

In the individual categories, Leah Willis from Australian Ethical was named distribution executive of the year, Reina Yuguchi from Ptarmigan Media was named agency executive of the year and Renee Kaesler from BNP Paribas Asset Management was awarded marketing executive of the year.

Nominations across the 23 categories were reviewed and vetted to provide five finalists per category, who then proceeded to a voting round, which attracted 13,000 votes.

"Yet again, we've seen a high standard of nominations and engagement. Marketing and sales professionals have been meeting the challenges presented in recent times to deliver engaging and effective initiatives," managing director Christopher Page said.

"There have been significant shifts in financial services, specifically impacting superannuation funds, financial advisers and investment managers, so the ability of organisations to react to those changes is crucial to their success."

2022 MAX Award Winners:

Category Finalists
Agency Campaign of the Year Fundamental Media & Centuria
Agency Executive of the Year - Financial Services Reina Yuguchi, Ptarmigan Media
Agency of the Year - Financial Services Ptarmigan Media
Creative Agency of the Year Nibble Digital
Digital Campaign of the Year BT
Distribution Team of the Year Warakirri Asset Management
Executive of the Year - Distribution Leah Willis, Australian Ethical
Executive of the Year - Marketing Renee Kaesler, BNP Paribas Asset Management
Financial Education Campaign of the Year Aware Super - Retirement Readiness Education Campaign
FinTech Solution of the Year Superhero
Integrated Campaign of the Year Superhero
Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer UniSuper - Super Fund of the Year
Marketing Campaign of the Year - Industry Janus Henderson Investors - Global Sustainability Equity Fund
Marketing Team of the Year BetaShares
Podcast of the Year She's on the Money
Print Campaign of the Year - Consumer Aware Super
Print Campaign of the Year - Trade Challenger
Product Launch of the Year Warakirri Diversified Agriculture Fund
Public Relation Agency of the Year Honner
Social Media Campaign of the Year Australian Ethical - Open Your Eyes Campaign
Video Campaign of the Year Vanguard

Read more: Aware SuperPtarmiganSuperheroAustralian EthicalBetaSharesBNPFinancial StandardHonnerJanus Henderson InvestorsLeah WillisParibas Asset ManagementRenee KaeslerUniSuperWarakirriCenturiaChristopher PageReina YuguchifSwyftxVanguardWarakirri Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Superhero, Swyftx in $1.5bn merger
Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG
Superhero board signs former ASIC boss
EQT reveals most popular fund launches
Australian Ethical appoints chief people and culture officer
Credit Suisse names APAC asset management lead
Investors Mutual, Vaughan Nelson partner
BetaShares to launch new sustainable ETFs
Cbus to sell corporate art collection
Rate rise exposes adviser knowledge gap

Editor's Choice

Superhero, Swyftx in $1.5bn merger

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Superhero and Swyftx will merge to establish a $1.5 billion financial services giant with over 800,000 customers.

Credit Suisse names APAC asset management lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Credit Suisse has appointed a head of asset management for Asia Pacific as it eyes expansion in the region.

Reserve Bank shocks with hawkish 50bp increase

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has decided to increase the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 85 basis points.

ASIC freezes assets of unlicensed property mogul

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The corporate regulator obtained interim orders from the Federal Court to freeze the assets of Sasha Hopkins and two of his companies, alleging he was misleading clients and running a financial service business without a licence.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.