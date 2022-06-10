Leading wealth management marketers recognised

The annual Financial Standard MAX Awards honoured 23 leading campaigns, organisations, teams and individuals in marketing, advertising and sales at an event in Sydney last night.

The awards, now in their 27th year, recognise outstanding work in the field between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022.

BetaShares was awarded marketing team of the year, capping a year in which the ETF provider saw its funds under management increase by 15%.

Of the marketing campaigns, Janus Henderson Investors won the industry category for its Global Sustainability Equity Fund. UniSuper won the consumer category for its super fund of the year campaign, which proceeded becoming a public fund in 2021.

Aware Super won the financial education campaign of the year for its 'Retirement readiness' campaign, BT won digital campaign of the year and Superhero, which has recently announced a merger with crypto trading platform Swyftx, won integrated campaign of the year.

Of the agency categories, Ptarmigan Media won agency of the year - financial services, while Honner won public relations agency of the year and Nibble Digital won creative agency of the year.

The two organisations to win multiple awards were Aware Super, Australia's third largest superannuation fund, as well as trading platform and superannuation fund, Superhero.

In the individual categories, Leah Willis from Australian Ethical was named distribution executive of the year, Reina Yuguchi from Ptarmigan Media was named agency executive of the year and Renee Kaesler from BNP Paribas Asset Management was awarded marketing executive of the year.

Nominations across the 23 categories were reviewed and vetted to provide five finalists per category, who then proceeded to a voting round, which attracted 13,000 votes.

"Yet again, we've seen a high standard of nominations and engagement. Marketing and sales professionals have been meeting the challenges presented in recent times to deliver engaging and effective initiatives," managing director Christopher Page said.

"There have been significant shifts in financial services, specifically impacting superannuation funds, financial advisers and investment managers, so the ability of organisations to react to those changes is crucial to their success."

2022 MAX Award Winners: