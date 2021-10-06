Leadership changes at Vanguard Australia

Vanguard Australia has announced changes to its investment management and strategy leadership.

Duncan Burns has been appointed to succeed Daniel Reyes as the new head of investments, Asia Pacific, and a member of the Australian executive team. The transition of roles is expected to be complete by mid-December.

Reyes will be relocating back to Vanguard's headquarters in Pennsylvania to take up the role of global head of investment product.

Burns is currently the head of Vanguard's Equity Index Group for Asia-Pacific, based in Melbourne.

He will retain oversight of the Equity Index Group in addition to assuming the head of investments role.

Prior to joining Vanguard in 2013, Burns worked for seven years at Jacobs Levy Equity Management, a US provider of quantitative equity strategies for institutional clients.

In another leadership change, Alexis Gray has been appointed as head of the Investment Strategy Group (ISG) Asia Pacific.

She is currently a senior economist within ISG, which is Vanguard's global research team.

Vanguard head of fixed income for Asia Pacific, Geoff Parrish, will also return to the Vanguard Group in the US to take up a new role. He will be global head of bond indexing.

Parrish will be replaced by Jean Bauler, who joined Vanguard recently following 11 years with HSBC Australia, most recently as director, markets treasury.

Finally, Aidan Geysen currently senior investment strategist in ISG, will move into a new role as investment governance senior specialist in the Office of the Superannuation Trustee for Vanguard Super.