Executive Appointments
Lazard restructures Australian business
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 5 FEB 2021   12:28PM

International financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard has confirmed it is undertaking a restructure of its Australian business.

The reorganisation of the firm in Australia will not change anything for Lazard Asset Management.

However, it is likely to result in a new and different Australian Financial Advisory business model, a spokesperson for Lazard said.

"Lazard is fully committed to servicing its existing clients - a core team will continue to work on all current mandates," the spokesperson said.

Lazard Australian Financial Advisory is separately managed to Lazard Asset Management.

The spokesperson said the newly reorganised Lazard Australian Financial Advisory will be led by Andrew Leydon.

Leydon is co-chief executive of Lazard Carnagie Wylie. Australian advisory firm Carnagie Wylie was acquired by Lazard in 2007.

Since then, the corporate advisory firm's work has focussed on mergers and acquisitions.

Lazard is yet to clarify whether the restructure will mean many job losses at the firm.

Read more: Lazard Asset ManagementLazard Australian Financial AdvisoryAndrew LeydonLazard Carnagie Wylie
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
