Lazard Asset Management appoints new chief executive

Lazard Asset Management has appointed Christopher Hogbin as chief executive, effective December 2025.

Hogbin is joining Lazard with 30 years of experience, including two decades with AllianceBernstein as global head of investments, and various other leadership positions.

While at AllianceBernstein, Hogbin oversaw all the firm's investment activities across public and private markets, representing over US$800 billion in assets under management, including equity, fixed income, multi-asset, hedge fund, and alternatives solutions.

He also previously led the company's institutional research business in Europe and Asia.

Hogbin succeeds Evan Russo who served as chief executive among a number of other leadership roles during his 18-year tenure with the company, including chief financial officer and co-head of Lazard's Capital Markets and Capital Structure Advisory practice.

Russo, who will transition to an advisory role, said that Hogbin's "client-focused approach and investment expertise" will continue the company's reputation for "an unwavering focus on delivering differentiated insights and customised solutions for clients".

Chief executive and chair of Lazard Peter Orszag, describes "Chris's leadership and success in growing a global investment business" as crucial to the company as it positions itself for its next phase of growth.

The change in leadership comes as Lazard continues to executive its long-term strategy across both, advisory and asset management operations.