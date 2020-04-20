Law firm cuts pay

Slater and Gordon directors and senior executives will see their pay reduced by 10-15%, as the ASX-listed legal powerhouse moves to strengthen its balance sheet amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Slater and Gordon's directors, chief executive and executive leadership team will face reductions to their base pay over the coming months.

The change, the firm said, would "assist the company's flexibility to respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business".

Directors of the firm (including its non-executive directors), will face a 15% reduction in their base pay. These directors include James MacKenzie, Mark Dewar, Elana Rubin and Jacqui Walters.

Slater and Gordon's chief executive and managing director John Somerville and executive director Michael Neilson will also face a 15% pay cut.

The company's executive leadership team has agreed to a 10% reduction in base pay.

Slater and Gordon chair James MacKenzie said the changes would assist the law firm to respond to the spreading pandemic.

"While not specifically related, these actions show we continue to take sensible steps to strengthen the company's balance sheet for the long-term, while building in flexibility to continue to respond to the emerging COVID-19 environment in the short term," he said.

The changes will come into effect from April 20, and will continue until the end of June. However, the firm said this could be extended depending on the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

