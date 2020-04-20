NEWS
Coronavirus News
Law firm cuts pay
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 20 APR 2020   12:06PM

Slater and Gordon directors and senior executives will see their pay reduced by 10-15%, as the ASX-listed legal powerhouse moves to strengthen its balance sheet amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Slater and Gordon's directors, chief executive and executive leadership team will face reductions to their base pay over the coming months.

The change, the firm said, would "assist the company's flexibility to respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business".

Directors of the firm (including its non-executive directors), will face a 15% reduction in their base pay. These directors include James MacKenzie, Mark Dewar, Elana Rubin and Jacqui Walters.

Slater and Gordon's chief executive and managing director John Somerville and executive director Michael Neilson will also face a 15% pay cut.

The company's executive leadership team has agreed to a 10% reduction in base pay.

Slater and Gordon chair James MacKenzie said the changes would assist the law firm to respond to the spreading pandemic.

"While not specifically related, these actions show we continue to take sensible steps to strengthen the company's balance sheet for the long-term, while building in flexibility to continue to respond to the emerging COVID-19 environment in the short term," he said.

The changes will come into effect from April 20, and will continue until the end of June. However, the firm said this could be extended depending on the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Slater and GordonJames MacKenzieElana RubinJacqui WaltersJohn SomervilleMark DewarMichael Neilson
Editor's Choice
Regal Atlantic fund down 58.6%
KANIKA SOOD
Regal Funds Management's Atlantic Absolute Return Fund, which has a stellar long-term track record, fell 58.6% in March as COVID-19 affected markets.
CBA Group Super posts -7.7% returns for March quarter
KANIKA SOOD
CBA Group Super's balanced option returned -7.7% in March quarter amid COVID-19 volatility, pushing its one-year returns into the negative territory while longer-term remain buoyant.
NAB remediation bill grows
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
National Australia Bank has seen another $268 million added to its bill for customer remediation.
Former ASIC lawyer joins private firm
ELIZA BAVIN
A former senior manager at ASIC has taken on a new role in the financial services regulatory practice of a well-known Australian law firm.
