Launch of new superannuation body imminent

To be known as the Super Members Council of Australia, the new body created by the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) and Industry Super Australia (ISA) is hunting for a chief executive ahead of its official launch next month.

Expected to be operational from October 1, the Super Members Council of Australia will "protect and advance the interests of members throughout their lives, while earning superannuation at work and benefitting from it in their retirement."

While it marks the end of AIST, ISA will remain for branding purposes, however its advocacy staff will transfer to the new body.

The council is comprised of eight foundation funds, being Australian Retirement Trust, AustralianSuper, Aware Super, Cbus, HESTA, Hostplus, Rest, and UniSuper, representing about 10 million members and $1.4 trillion in assets.

Serving as interim chair is HESTA chair Nicola Roxon. Meantime, each fund has put forward a director to sit on the board, including Cbus chair Wayne Swan, Hostplus chief executive David Elia, and Rest's Julia Fox.

The group said a search for a chief executive is currently underway, as is recruitment of a further five directors, including an employee and employer representative who will have no voting rights.

Roxon said the aim of the body is to ensure superannuation policy is stable, effective, and equitable.

"The nature of work and the workforce itself are changing, as are patterns and expectations in retirement. As many members' balances grow, those in lower paid or less secure work risk being left behind," she said.

"The long-term interests of millions of Australians will be well served by a new collective body that can be a strong, thoughtful, and compelling voice about superannuation policy, advocating to all levels of government and industry.

"Our promise is member-centric advocacy that seeks to work with all political parties to deliver the best possible retirement outcomes for the millions of Australians we represent."