Last chance to nominate: MAX AwardsBY STAFF WRITER | THURSDAY, 30 MAR 2023 12:19PM
Read more: Financial Standard, MAX Awards
Nominations for the annual Financial Standard MAX Awards close tomorrow.
The MAX (Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence) Awards recognise leading individuals, teams and organisations in the Australian financial services industry who have achieved excellence in the fields of marketing, advertising, and sales.
Winners are named across 23 categories for their creative, innovative, and effective marketing and sales campaigns that delivered increased engagement and ROI over the past year.
Awards include Agency Campaign of the Year, Community Initiative of the Year, Distribution Team of the Year, Fintech Solution of the Year, Podcast of the Year, and Product Launch of the Year.
Nominations will be vetted by the Financial Standard team before voting commences on April 17.
The awards will be presented on Thursday, June 1 at an event at Crown Sydney.
Get in quick and nominate yourself, your organisation or a colleague here.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Outflows, M&A batter active managers
Fund manager acquired by US fintech
Last chance to nominate: MAX Awards
ETF market to hit $200bn by 2025
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why the Quality of Advice Review is an opportunity for paraplanning's future
Super funds are ready to take on the world
Vendor locking - the family office counterparty trap
Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?
Graham Lees
TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD