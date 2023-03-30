Last chance to nominate: MAX Awards

Nominations for the annual Financial Standard MAX Awards close tomorrow.

The MAX (Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence) Awards recognise leading individuals, teams and organisations in the Australian financial services industry who have achieved excellence in the fields of marketing, advertising, and sales.

Winners are named across 23 categories for their creative, innovative, and effective marketing and sales campaigns that delivered increased engagement and ROI over the past year.

Awards include Agency Campaign of the Year, Community Initiative of the Year, Distribution Team of the Year, Fintech Solution of the Year, Podcast of the Year, and Product Launch of the Year.

Nominations will be vetted by the Financial Standard team before voting commences on April 17.

The awards will be presented on Thursday, June 1 at an event at Crown Sydney.

Get in quick and nominate yourself, your organisation or a colleague here.