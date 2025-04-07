Newspaper icon
Lakehouse Capital lists first fund on ASX

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 7 APR 2025   12:42PM

Boutique investment manager Lakehouse Capital, which manages $600 million, has listed its Global Growth Fund on the ASX today, its first publicly traded offering.

Lakehouse Capital co-founder and chief investment officer Donny Buchanan said that listing the fund (ASX: LHGG) was a "significant milestone" for the firm.

"We're delighted to broaden investor access and reduce administrative complexity by adding access via the ASX. Investors increasingly seek simplicity, transparency, and ease of access - an ETF structure meets these needs perfectly," Buchanan said.

The fund returned 22.9% over the past year, surpassing its benchmark, MSCI ACWI (AUD), by 10.7%. Since inception in November 2017, it has delivered an annual return of 17.4%, compared to 11.8% for the benchmark.

Lakehouse portfolio manager Nick Thompson said the fund's long-term, high-conviction strategy positions investors to focus on companies with clear strategic advantages - loyalty, network effects, and intellectual property - at a time when they're inundated with short-term news headlines and market noise.

He said companies with these traits offer more reliable recurring revenue streams and superior growth potential, especially if they're in industries benefiting from long-term secular growth trends.

"... investing this way puts the power of compounding on the side of the long-term investor," Thompson said.

The fund maintains a concentrated portfolio of about 20 stocks, which the firm said reflects its approach of "backing its best ideas" and aligns with research suggesting optimal diversification occurs at this range for large-cap equities.

Thompson cited MercadoLibre as an example, noting that its competitive edge, underpinned by network effects across its online marketplace and digital payment platforms, has helped it to increase revenue ninefold over the past five years.

"MercadoLibre is a great example of a company with network effects. At its core, it operates a two-sided marketplace platform, connecting buyers and sellers. As the number of buyers grows, sellers are incentivised to join as they gain access to a larger customer base, which in turn, incentives more buyers to join as the value proposition improves," Thompson said.

He said this creates a "virtuous cycle," where the value of the platform compounds exponentially as it scales. Given the early stage of e-commerce adoption and the large, "underbanked population across Latin America," he believes the company's best days are still ahead.

Other prominent holdings in the fund include Japanese cloud-based software company Sansan, Dutch payments firm Adyen, and Sweden's top online residential property portal Hemnet, often likened to Australia's REA Group.

In a statement, Lakehouse said ETF popularity among Australian investors has soared in recent years, adding that its active approach provides investors a "compelling alternative" to passive index funds, particularly amid current volatility in North American markets.

Notably, more than 60% of LHGG's revenue is earned outside the US.

