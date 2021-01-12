NEWS
Executive Appointments
Lakehouse broadens investment team
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 12 JAN 2021   11:37AM

Lakehouse Capital has added to its investment team, announcing two new appointments.

Abi Malin and Kenny Mai have been named as new investment analysts with both having global investment experience.

Malin has over five years of investing experience with Lakehouse's parent company, The Motley Fool, based in the United States.

Initially, Malin will remain based in the US, working remotely while joining team and company meetings.

Lakehouse said Malin will further assist with coverage of several US-based holdings and opportunities given her experience and location.

Once current travel restrictions are eased, she will relocate to Sydney, hopefully by mid-2021.

Mai joins Lakehouse Capital from Franklin Templeton where he worked as a member of the Templeton Global Equity group for the last three years.

Mai is based in Lakehouse's Sydney office, reporting to chief investment officer Joe Magyer.

"I am delighted that both Abi and Kenny have agreed to join the Lakehouse team. We already have a successful and experienced investment team of five managing our Australian Small Cap and Global Growth strategies," Magyer said.

"The addition of Abi and Kenny will bolster our research efforts and provide additional cross coverage and support for both strategies."

