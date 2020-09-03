Lack of transparency in ESG funds criticised

Research house Lonsec has criticised ESG fund managers for confusing ESG scores and a lack of transparency.

"The traditional ESG approach tends to be more about process and less about outcomes," Lonsec head of sustainable investment research Tony Adams said.

"ESG fund managers tend to look at sustainability factors in terms of the risks they pose to a company's business model. Academic research supports the assertion that companies that follow strong ESG standards are more likely to outperform those that don't."

ESG research can be an integral part of a manager's investment approach and can create opportunities for investors to find a portfolio that matches their values. However, there is significant confusion in the market.

"In some cases, you can end up with a portfolio that looks very similar to the broader market when it comes to exposure to things like fossil fuels, gambling, tobacco, or deforestation. For many investors, ESG integration might sound good, but in practice it will often fail to meet their expectations," Adams said.

Most investors might expect an ESG strategy to align with sustainability and invest in environmentally friendly companies. However, Lonsec analysis found this perception doesn't necessarily align with reality.

Data from Lonsec shows that 19% of Australian equity managers rated by Lonsec score highly for ESG awareness but score poorly for sustainability. Likewise, 18% of managers fare relatively poorly in ESG awareness, but end up performing well in terms of the sustainability of the fund's underlying investments.

Lonsec uses a separate ESG score and sustainability score to untangle this.

"Most investors, if you asked them, would assume there was a strong correlation between ESG and sustainability," Adams said.

"That there is such a significant discrepancy demonstrates that we need better communication and better tools to help investors make informed decisions about where they put their money."

He thinks this is why ESG funds need to be transparent about the composition of their portfolio and their stance on sustainability.