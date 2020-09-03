NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Lack of transparency in ESG funds criticised
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 3 SEP 2020   12:15PM

Research house Lonsec has criticised ESG fund managers for confusing ESG scores and a lack of transparency.

"The traditional ESG approach tends to be more about process and less about outcomes," Lonsec head of sustainable investment research Tony Adams said.

"ESG fund managers tend to look at sustainability factors in terms of the risks they pose to a company's business model. Academic research supports the assertion that companies that follow strong ESG standards are more likely to outperform those that don't."

ESG research can be an integral part of a manager's investment approach and can create opportunities for investors to find a portfolio that matches their values. However, there is significant confusion in the market.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"In some cases, you can end up with a portfolio that looks very similar to the broader market when it comes to exposure to things like fossil fuels, gambling, tobacco, or deforestation. For many investors, ESG integration might sound good, but in practice it will often fail to meet their expectations," Adams said.

Most investors might expect an ESG strategy to align with sustainability and invest in environmentally friendly companies. However, Lonsec analysis found this perception doesn't necessarily align with reality.

Data from Lonsec shows that 19% of Australian equity managers rated by Lonsec score highly for ESG awareness but score poorly for sustainability. Likewise, 18% of managers fare relatively poorly in ESG awareness, but end up performing well in terms of the sustainability of the fund's underlying investments.

Lonsec uses a separate ESG score and sustainability score to untangle this.

"Most investors, if you asked them, would assume there was a strong correlation between ESG and sustainability," Adams said.

"That there is such a significant discrepancy demonstrates that we need better communication and better tools to help investors make informed decisions about where they put their money."

He thinks this is why ESG funds need to be transparent about the composition of their portfolio and their stance on sustainability.

Read more: ESGLonsecTony Adams
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Financial Standard launches FS Sustainability
ESG investors overreact to negative news
Bloomberg launches ESG ratings
Alternative assets are the new bonds: JPMAM
Northern Trust launches ESG capability
CEFC makes first foray into industrial investments
First company lists on Sydney Stock Exchange
Invesco inks ESG plan
ESG funds crowned winners of COVID-19 crisis
Diversity screening option launched
Editor's Choice
LIC seeks conversion to ETF
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
In a rare move, a listed investment company is looking to convert to an ETF in an attempt to close discount for investors.
Morningstar upgrades four, downgrades 10
ALLY SELBY  |   12:19PM
Following a qualitative review of 69 Australian fixed-interest strategies, ratings house Morningstar has made 15 changes; including upgrades, downgrades, and dropping its coverage of one strategy.
Paradice appoints head of ESG
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
Paradice Investment Management has added a head of ESG to its investment team, hiring from Ausbil Investment Management.
ASIC restrains Mawhinney
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:22PM
ASIC has been granted interim orders against Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney which will stop him siphoning any money out of Australia.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something rzAgZFV1