Superannuation

Labor to push for YFYS stapling amendments

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   4:02PM

Stapling is expected to be the thorn in the Liberals' side when the Your Future, Your Super bill hits parliament next week, as shadow treasurer Stephen Jones digs his heels in on the start date and exclusions for members in hazardous occupations.

The most significant of the five amendments that Labor will seek are across stapling.

First, it wants the final legislation to turn on stapling only after the new APRA tests have removed dud funds from the system.

Second, it wants the superannuation funds of members working in dangerous occupations excluded from stapling. This was previously done in the Putting Members' Interests First legislation, where insurance changes did not apply to members in hazardous occupations.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"I think they should make concessions in those areas because the real-life consequence on people will be excluded from life insurance cover," Jones told Financial Standard in an interview from the sidelines of the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds..

It also wants the tests to be applied to choice products as well. Lastly, it will push for the Best Financial Interest Duty to include a materiality threshold, and to remove the directions powers.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"Absolute crock, unnecessary extraordinary overreach. And it will usher in an era of red tape and bureaucracy that has never been seen in superannuation funds management," Jones said of the BFID.

"There should be materiality test. I actually don't see a need for reverse onus. Yes, funds should be operating in the best interests of their members, which courts have always interpreted as the best financial interests of members, of course they should be doing that.",

Jones added that Labor hasn't decided on materiality threshold, but it will likely be expense-based instead of asset-based.

Labor seems happy with the two changes the government made to performance benchmarks: addition of administration fees and change of benchmarks for unlisted assets.

"I think by and large -- it's difficult for us to [say] given so much of this stuff is in regulations and the regulations haven't been finalised -- my feeling is the worst of the problems in that area have been dealt with," he said about the performance benchmarks.

July 1 start unlikely

The bill is expected to be introduced in the parliament next week for a second reading and debate.

However, this may be delayed as the consultation on the draft legislation closes on Tuesday, May 25.

The government stuck to the proposed July 1 start date last month when it finally released the draft legislation after urgent calls from stakeholders.

"I just can't see that happening," Jones said.

"I don't know what the minister has got to say about that...I don't even believe that the government can get the measures up and running themselves by July," he said, referring to the Australian Taxation Office which has maintained it is ready to implement manual stapling checks from July 1 ahead of automation via payroll providers from July 1 next year.

"I still don't think it's going to get through parliament. [If only] the government drops...the two provisions that are problematic: stapling members to dud funds, and the directions powers. And [if] the government is willing to make amendments to deal with that first issue and drop the last one, they're going to have the bill through by the end of next week."

"They're not willing to do that then [it's a] long, difficult path."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 2021.

