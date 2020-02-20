Labor stands by super

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has called out an "unholy coalition" attacking superannuation.

In a speech in Brisbane on Wednesday, Albanese stepped up to bat for the super system, labelling those questioning the legislated rise in the superannuation guarantee an "unholy coalition".

Albanese said Labor's retirement income track record "speaks for itself", but noted the system needed improvement, pointing to difficulties processing pension payments and customer service issues at Centrelink.

The Labor leader then turned to superannuation, which he called "a great Labor legacy", drawing comparisons to Medicare.

"Sadly, support for it is not universal," Albanese said.

"At the moment we are witnessing an unholy coalition attacking the increase in the superannuation guarantee. They want to see super wound back or abolished."

Albanese said recent murmurings of discontent among stakeholders in the industry - particularly the Australian Council of Social Services - played into the hands of the Liberal and National parties, who he said stand for "trickle-down economics, lower wage growth and less security".

"Labor supports the legislated increase in the superannuation guarantee to 12% by 2025," he said.

"With economic growth and productivity you can have both higher super and higher wages. Having established the universal superannuation system we will not stand by and see it chipped away.

"We want to make it better."

Albanese also said the imbalance between super savings and men and women "must be addressed", noting women retire with around half the average super of men and in some cases none at all.