Labor pledges calm in superannuation

Labor promises that superannuation will not be hotly contested in the upcoming federal election, vowing that if it comes to power in 2022 it will not introduce major changes.

Shadow minister Stephen Jones pledged more stability and less uncertainty for the super industry following years of tumult at Industry Super Australia's event this morning.

"We're not going to play 52 Pick-up if we win in the March or May election on a bunch of those reforms. There needs to be some things that we look at - absolutely. Any government would want to look at fine tuning some of the legislation but we're not going to throw the whole baby out the bathwater," he said.

If elected, Jones will ensure that the removal of the $450 threshold, which was pulled in the last week of parliament, will be legislated.

He will look at the effectiveness of Single Touch Payroll and "hold the ATO's feet to the fire" in terms of better enforcing and collecting super.

Jones sparred with minister for superannuation, financial services, the digital economy Jane Hume at the event. Both ministers agreed that unpaid super is a significant issue, yet no one can agree on the exact figure.

The ATO calculates $3.5 billion while ISA believes the figure to be $5 billion.

"It's a big problem, whether it's $3 billion or $5 billion. It's a huge amount of money that isn't going towards workers retirement incomes. But if you're in the position to be in government, [there are a couple of things we'd look at]," he said.

Getting the financial advice sector right is also a priority for Labor.

Jones sees advice as the missing puzzle piece among the Retirement Income Covenant and the accumulation phase.

But currently, the advice sector "is in turmoil," Jones said.

"The old business model is stuffed, and the new model hasn't been created yet. I'm intensely uncomfortable [with the model that has been proposed]."

Highlighting the conflicts on interests that exist in vertically integrated organisations as exposed by the Hayne Royal Commission, Jones said it would be naive to think that this only exists with advisers attached to retail funds.

Hume agreed, saying: "Stephen and I are well aligned on financial advisers. This should be a very highly independent profession and it's taken a long time to bring them here. Let's not lose it now."

Jones further promised that Labor will not pull superannuation apart and continue do what is already legislated.

"Superannuation is the solution to so many problems. We have a good system; it's not perfect. But the reform process needs to be continual, and the review of reforms needs to be continual," Jones said.

"Labor feels that we have a custodianship right, protecting a system that we've created."