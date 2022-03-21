La Trobe takeover confirmed

Following speculation, Brookfield Asset Management has announced an agreement to acquire La Trobe Financial for $1.5 billion.

The valuation includes a contingent payment tied to the business achieving certain performance milestones.

La Trobe Financial is currently owned by Blackstone, which owns 80%, and president and chief executive Greg O'Neill who is also selling his 20% stake. According to the AFR, O'Neill will depart the firm after 37 years when it is acquired by the Canadian private equity giant.

"We remain very proud of the continued discipline and development of the business following my partnership with Blackstone over the past years," O'Neill said.

"The consolidation of La Trobe's attractive value proposition to both borrowers and investors, through our service philosophy of "others before self", remains a great source of pride for all staff. We are pleased that this transaction with Brookfield delivers our first-class management team and a very sound business into strong hands for its future."

Blackstone's head of Asia Pacific for tactical opportunities Menes Chee added: "It's been an absolute pleasure partnering with Greg O'Neill and La Trobe Financial since 2017, helping the business strengthen its reputation as a leader in its chosen markets."

Since Blackstone's investment, the company has more than tripled assets under management and further diversified funding, Chee said.

"This investment embodies Blackstone and our Tactical Opportunities business's commitment to working with visionary entrepreneurs and building businesses using our global scale and expertise to realise their full potential," Chee said.

"We're confident that La Trobe Financial will continue to thrive under Brookfield's ownership."

Commenting on the acquisition, Brookfield private equity managing partner Len Chersky said the firm is pleased to expand its presence in Australia.

"We intend to invest in La Trobe Financial to support its growth and look forward to building on the business's foundation of continuous growth and profitability," Chersky said.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.