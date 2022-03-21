NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

La Trobe takeover confirmed

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 21 MAR 2022   12:38PM

Following speculation, Brookfield Asset Management has announced an agreement to acquire La Trobe Financial for $1.5 billion.

The valuation includes a contingent payment tied to the business achieving certain performance milestones.

La Trobe Financial is currently owned by Blackstone, which owns 80%, and president and chief executive Greg O'Neill who is also selling his 20% stake. According to the AFR, O'Neill will depart the firm after 37 years when it is acquired by the Canadian private equity giant.

"We remain very proud of the continued discipline and development of the business following my partnership with Blackstone over the past years," O'Neill said.

"The consolidation of La Trobe's attractive value proposition to both borrowers and investors, through our service philosophy of "others before self", remains a great source of pride for all staff. We are pleased that this transaction with Brookfield delivers our first-class management team and a very sound business into strong hands for its future."

Blackstone's head of Asia Pacific for tactical opportunities Menes Chee added: "It's been an absolute pleasure partnering with Greg O'Neill and La Trobe Financial since 2017, helping the business strengthen its reputation as a leader in its chosen markets."

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Since Blackstone's investment, the company has more than tripled assets under management and further diversified funding, Chee said.

"This investment embodies Blackstone and our Tactical Opportunities business's commitment to working with visionary entrepreneurs and building businesses using our global scale and expertise to realise their full potential," Chee said.

"We're confident that La Trobe Financial will continue to thrive under Brookfield's ownership."

Commenting on the acquisition, Brookfield private equity managing partner Len Chersky said the firm is pleased to expand its presence in Australia.

"We intend to invest in La Trobe Financial to support its growth and look forward to building on the business's foundation of continuous growth and profitability," Chersky said.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Read more: La Trobe FinancialBlackstoneBrookfield Asset ManagementGreg O'NeillLen Chersky
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Blackstone agrees $8.9bn deal with Crown
Brookfield mulls spinning off AM business
Blackstone inches closer to Crown Resorts deal
Foreign investment in Australian commercial property hits record high
Blackstone buys GIC's stake in logistics trust for $2.1bn
Blackstone invests $925m for stake in Grosvenor Place
Morrison & Co hires ANZ heads, investment chief
La Trobe fined for misleading investors
Vote now in 2021 FS Power50
Deutsche Bank names real estate lead

Editor's Choice

Douglass exits Magellan board

KARREN VERGARA
Magellan Financial Group's Hamish Douglass tendered his resignation as a director from the board effective March 19.

ASIC issues warning to finfluencers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator has issued information for social media influencers who discuss financial products and the licensees who use them, warning they face substantial penalties if their content contravenes financial services law.

La Trobe takeover confirmed

CHLOE WALKER
Following speculation, Brookfield Asset Management has announced an agreement to acquire La Trobe Financial for $1.5 billion.

Midwinter scores AIA mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Midwinter's financial advice software has been chosen to underpin AIA's recently established advice business.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.