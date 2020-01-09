La Trobe, State Super donate to bushfire appeal

La Trobe Financial is set to donate $1 million to the bushfire relief effort, while State Super has said it will donate $10,000 and match each donation made by its employees.

La Trobe has announced it will donate $1 million, split between the Salvation Army Disaster Appeal and the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief Recovery Fund.

La Trobe president and chief executive Greg O'Neill said: "We express our deepest sympathies to people who have suffered tremendous loss as a result of these devastating fires."

"We also express our gratitude to the tireless volunteers and emergency workers who are supporting our communities."

State Super, the $44 billion super fund for many public sector employees in New South Wales, has pledged support for members amid the bushfire crisis and is donating $10,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service for bushfire relief.

State Super chief executive John Livanas said the fund will also match donations to the NSW RFS from their employees, dollar for dollar.

The fund is pledging ongoing support for members impacted by the fires.

"Many of our members are likely at the front line fighting these fires and supporting our communities in their roles as police, ambulance staff, nurses, health service professionals or teachers. We thank them all and want them to know they are in our thoughts and prayers," Livanas said.

The support State Super is offering comes in the form of quicker responses to requests for funds and quicker claims processing.