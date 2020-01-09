NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
General
La Trobe, State Super donate to bushfire appeal
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 9 JAN 2020   12:05PM

La Trobe Financial is set to donate $1 million to the bushfire relief effort, while State Super has said it will donate $10,000 and match each donation made by its employees.

La Trobe has announced it will donate $1 million, split between the Salvation Army Disaster Appeal and the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief Recovery Fund.

La Trobe president and chief executive Greg O'Neill said: "We express our deepest sympathies to people who have suffered tremendous loss as a result of these devastating fires."

"We also express our gratitude to the tireless volunteers and emergency workers who are supporting our communities."

State Super, the $44 billion super fund for many public sector employees in New South Wales, has pledged support for members amid the bushfire crisis and is donating $10,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service for bushfire relief.

State Super chief executive John Livanas said the fund will also match donations to the NSW RFS from their employees, dollar for dollar.

The fund is pledging ongoing support for members impacted by the fires.

"Many of our members are likely at the front line fighting these fires and supporting our communities in their roles as police, ambulance staff, nurses, health service professionals or teachers. We thank them all and want them to know they are in our thoughts and prayers," Livanas said.

The support State Super is offering comes in the form of quicker responses to requests for funds and quicker claims processing.

Read more: State SuperLa Trobe FinancialJohn LivanasAustralian Red CrossGreg O'NeillSalvation Army
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Government fund adds to board
Industry digs deep amid bushfire crisis
New role for former State Super investment chief
State Super to sponsor retirement income research
La Trobe Financial expands executive team
Aussie super funds drop in world rankings
Super fund awards Australian equity mandate
Super fund awards Aussie equity mandate
Industry veterans recognised
AustralianSuper adds board director
Editor's Choice
FASEA loses board director
ELIZA BAVIN
Another board director has resigned from the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, the announcement coinciding with the commencement of the new Code of Ethics.
Chief economist update: Australia burns
BENJAMIN ONG
It's still too early to estimate the funding required for fire ravaged communities but a tick on the budget surplus is hardly worth anything compared to the rebuilding that must be done soon after the last embers of this Australian fire calamity had been doused.
Gold lifts as US, Iran tensions escalate
ALLY SELBY
Fears of escalating tensions between the US and Iran have sent gold skyrocketing to an almost seven-year high, with investors turning to bullion, mining shares and gold-backed ETFs to safeguard their wealth.
Super fund rejigs investment option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A $2.3 billion government superannuation fund is making some key changes to its high growth investment option.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qqOlPcPa