La Trobe names distribution lead

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUL 2025   1:00PM

La Trobe Financial, the alternative asset manager, has appointed a former BlackRock executive as its head of distribution.

James Waterworth brings over 20 years of experience in investment management and client distribution strategy to the role.

He joins La Trobe Financial from BlackRock Australia, where he spent eight years, most recently as head of intermediary distribution.

Waterworth has also worked for Société Générale and UBS with their exchange-traded funds and equity derivatives, respectively.

La Trobe called the appointment "opportune," given its recent launch of the La Trobe Private Credit Fund and record inflows and deployments across its suite of alternative strategies.

The asset manager's investment chief Chris Paton said Waterworth brings a rare combination of strategic insight and hands-on experience to the business.

"His appointment supports our ambition to further scale our distribution platform while continuing to deepen relationships with clients and partners both in Australia and globally," Paton said.

Commenting on the appointment, Waterworth said: "I am excited to be joining a high-performing team that is well-positioned to thrive in a rapidly evolving investment landscape. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth."

