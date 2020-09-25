NEWS
Investment
La Trobe completes half billion issuance
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 25 SEP 2020   12:18PM

Blackstone owned La Trobe Financial has completed a $500 million residential mortgage backed security (RMBS) issuance.

"We are pleased with the pricing this transaction achieved in a market that continues to carry significant uncertainty," La Trobe Financial chief financial officer Martin Barry said.

"This $500 million issuance has expanded our already-strong RMBS funding channel with a new large global investor onboarding and complementing 50 other active bidders of our paper; the issue was 1.3x overbid."

"The 2020-S1 bids also confirm the strength of our RMBS program, business platform and the quality of underlying assets in what remains an unclear global investment environment. La Trobe Financial has remained open for business throughout the COVID-19 virus crisis and maintains substantial forward funding capacity alongside $488 million of shock absorber and regulatory capital."

La Trobe Financial president and chief executive Greg O'Neill said: "This has been our 11th successful issuance to market since 2014."

"RMBS is one of our important funding channels to the business and the ongoing support of the AOFM through the SFSF of non-bank capital markets issuance should be commended, particularly during the most challenging period of April and May."

La Trobe Financial said the underlying mortgage pool in this issuance differed from the usual programmatic issuance for La Trobe Financial, with a more specialist breakdown of the same core mortgage assets.

A higher composition of investment loans (90%), of which 35% was super-prime SMSF loans, which the company said provides a tactical benefit to the existing funding program and gives investors a slightly different proposition.

Read more: La Trobe FinancialBlackstoneGreg O'NeillMartin Barry
