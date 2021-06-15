L1 Capital launches activist fund

L1 Capital is launching a new Australian equities fund that seeks to unlock company value via shareholder activism.

The Catalyst Fund, which launches on July 1, will be led by James Hawkins, who joined L1 Capital as a partner in March.

The high-conviction equity fund invests long-only in the top 200 Australian public companies, using shareholder activism to enhance corporate governance and protect their interests.

Hawkins will work alongside L1 Capital managing directors and co-chief investment officers Rafi Lamm and Mark Landau.

Lamm said activist strategies have become well-established and successful in offshore markets, with the bulk of activism in the US and Europe.

"L1 Capital believes that there is a huge opportunity in Australia for investor-led stewardship in equity markets, particularly given that more corporate ownership has shifted to passive index funds," he said.

The fund is targetting institutional, retail and high-net-worth investors. The investible amount is a $250,000 for wholesale investors and $25,000 for retail investors.

The founders class charges a management fee of 0.77% p.a. based on the net asset value, while the retail class charges a management fee of 1.28% p.a. Both classes carry a performance fee of 20.5% if the fund's performance exceeds the S&P ASX 200 Accumulation Index (after management fees and expenses).

Hawkins is a former solicitor at Clayton Utz and moved to investment banking at Macquarie Capital in the US. He went on to become the managing director of Flagstaff Partners, a corporate advisory firm based in Melbourne, for over nine years.

At Flagstaff, Hawkins helped advise the $9.7 billion Port of Melbourne lease and PointsBet's US media partnership with NBC Universal.

"The L1 Capital Australian Equities team has identified more opportunities than we have had the capacity to realise without dedicated resourcing and focus. The time is therefore right for L1 Capital to launch the Catalyst Fund and with James Hawkins, we believe we have the ideal combination of investment skills, experience and relationships to succeed," Landau said.