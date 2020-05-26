NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Kyckr to raise $10m, rich lister on board
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 26 MAY 2020   12:05PM

The ASX-listed regtech is raising $10 million to support international sales growth and product development, with existing investor and rich lister Richard White indicating support.

Kyckr has received commitments for $8 million before costs via a new share placement to sophisticated and institutional investors.

The company will also conduct a share placement plan from June 3 to June 19 to raise $2 million from existing eligible shareholders.

Both offers are priced at $0.08 per share.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"...cornerstone investor in Kyckr, Mr Richard White, has indicated he will support the placement," Kyckr said in company filings this morning.

White is the chief executive and founder of WiseTech Global and took a 19.6% stake in Kyckr last year during a placement.

Kyckr's recent client wins include Germany's CommerzBank and Citigroup.

It said it will put the money towards building its enterprise sales team and on product development.

"Automated customer and business verification will continue to rapidly grow as we have experienced with our contract growth and record revenue in the last few months," Kyckr chief executive Ian Henderson said.

"Our strategy is focused on building our enterprise channel and partnership model, and the additional funds will be used to ensure Kyckr has the financial flexibility to pursue growth as the need for increased digitisation for KYC data increases, and will place us in a stronger financial position to take advantage of emerging opportunities ahead."

Read more: KyckrRichard WhiteIan Henderson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
WiseTech short could impact super
Kyckr improves platform
Regtech scores deal with US bank
Editor's Choice
VFMC appoints head of equities
KANIKA SOOD
Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role
Sole purpose test poses SMSF rent relief issue
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
COVID-19 has seen more than half a million Australians lose their jobs and countless businesses shuttered but for SMSF trustee landlords offering rent relief to those facing financial hardship could mean they fail to meet the sole purpose test.
APRA urged to probe industry funds
KANIKA SOOD
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has written to APRA chair Wayne Byres urging the regulator to conduct an investigation into vertical integration at industry super funds and related conflicts of interest.
Year-long delay for super merger
KANIKA SOOD
A corporate superannuation fund has pushed back its date of a planned successor fund transfer to Sunsuper by a year and is prepping members for potential future delays from COVID-19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something RLtkvjsr