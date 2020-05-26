Kyckr to raise $10m, rich lister on board

The ASX-listed regtech is raising $10 million to support international sales growth and product development, with existing investor and rich lister Richard White indicating support.

Kyckr has received commitments for $8 million before costs via a new share placement to sophisticated and institutional investors.

The company will also conduct a share placement plan from June 3 to June 19 to raise $2 million from existing eligible shareholders.

Both offers are priced at $0.08 per share.

"...cornerstone investor in Kyckr, Mr Richard White, has indicated he will support the placement," Kyckr said in company filings this morning.

White is the chief executive and founder of WiseTech Global and took a 19.6% stake in Kyckr last year during a placement.

Kyckr's recent client wins include Germany's CommerzBank and Citigroup.

It said it will put the money towards building its enterprise sales team and on product development.

"Automated customer and business verification will continue to rapidly grow as we have experienced with our contract growth and record revenue in the last few months," Kyckr chief executive Ian Henderson said.

"Our strategy is focused on building our enterprise channel and partnership model, and the additional funds will be used to ensure Kyckr has the financial flexibility to pursue growth as the need for increased digitisation for KYC data increases, and will place us in a stronger financial position to take advantage of emerging opportunities ahead."